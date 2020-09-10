Police appeal for a possible witness to fatal Makarewa crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police continue to make enquiries into the fatal crash in Makarewa on 2 September.
The teenager in Dunedin Hospital has improved but remains in a critical condition.
Police would now like to hear from the driver of a maroon coloured Toyota Prado or similar that was travelling south on SH6 shortly after the crash about 3:55 pm, before turning into Branxholme-Makarewa Road.
If this is you, or you know who this person may be, please phone 105 and quote file number 200903/1062.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice