Police appeal for a possible witness to fatal Makarewa crash

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 15:55

Police continue to make enquiries into the fatal crash in Makarewa on 2 September.

The teenager in Dunedin Hospital has improved but remains in a critical condition.

Police would now like to hear from the driver of a maroon coloured Toyota Prado or similar that was travelling south on SH6 shortly after the crash about 3:55 pm, before turning into Branxholme-Makarewa Road.

If this is you, or you know who this person may be, please phone 105 and quote file number 200903/1062.