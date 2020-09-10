Investigation following Palmerston North firearms incident

Thursday, 10 September, 2020 - 17:50

An investigation is underway following a firearms incident in Palmerston North last Sunday.

A person was shot in the torso after an altercation between two groups on Brentwood Avenue, Highbury.

Both groups arrived in vehicles shortly before the confrontation at about 4.30pm.

This happened in broad daylight and we know there were a number of people travelling through the Brentwood, Farnham and Crodyen Avenue areas at the time.

We believe some members of the public pulled their vehicles over and may have witnessed this incident.

The investigation team would like to speak to any witnesses to the incident or anyone who saw those involved leave the area in their vehicles.

We are aware they left Brentwood Avenue at high speed, overtaking vehicles and driving dangerously.

I acknowledge this event has been unsettling for the local Highbury community.

I want to reassure you all that while firearms events always present an unacceptable risk, I do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the general public.

The investigation team is working to identify those involved and needs the community's help to solve this investigation.

The victim is reportedly in a critical but stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manawatu Police on 105 and quote file number 200907/3904.

Alternatively, anyone who wants to provide information anonymously can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.