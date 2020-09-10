Police attending single-vehicle crash on State Highway 2

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2, Matawhero.
The single-vehicle crash occurred about 9:20pm.
Initial indications are there are serious injuries.
Diversions are being put in place and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
