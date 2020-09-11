'Namibian company cancels live export and NZ must follow suit'

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 09:28

A Namibian company has pulled the plug on its plans to ship as many as 125,000 animals to Kuwait in the wake of the Gulf Livestock 1 disaster, and World Animal Protection is calling on New Zealand to follow suit. [2: https://www.we.com.na/news/livestock-shipment-plans-put-on-ice2020-09-09/]

The proposed export of livestock from Botswana and South Africa to Kuwait has been cancelled because of the strong local and international opposition. There, prospective exporters said they "did not want to be involved in a business that would attract widespread outrage." [3: https://www.we.com.na/news/livestock-shipment-plans-put-on-ice2020-09-09/]

Meanwhile, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) in New Zealand has only placed a temporary suspension on voyages and has been reviewing the live-export trade for more than a year (since June 2019).

Simone Clarke, Executive Director at World Animal Protection New Zealand, said:

"New Zealand products are known as premium products around the world, and we trade on our good name and reputation. However, that reputation is increasingly becoming tarnished as New Zealand cruelly trades on the lives of animals and falls below acceptable global standards.

"MPI and future governments should recognise that the risks of continuing this cruel, dangerous trade outweigh the benefits, and that we need to end it once and for all."

The total numbers involved with the live export trade are small in proportion to the overall livestock trade in New Zealand according to the Current Minister for Agriculture, Damien O’Connor.

The Minister said ending this trade "won’t make or break farmers in New Zealand", and "we won’t put our nation or our reputation at risk."

Despite the statements from the Minister which seek to maintain New Zealand’s reputation, New Zealand continues to slip further behind in international practice and reputation.

There are around 26,000 cattle in quarantine waiting to be shipped, MPI and the Minister are seeking safety assurances from shipping companies, and any long-term decision depends on the current live export review, which is unlikely before the election.

Rather than reducing exports, in 2020 the number of animals being shipped from various New Zealand ports has increased. [4: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/exporting/animals/live-animals/requirement-documents-for-exporting-live-animals/animal-welfare-export-certificates/live-sheep-and-cattle-export-voyage-reports/]

Dr. Lynn Simpson, an Australian veterinarian who has accompanied 57 live export voyages, said:

"Every time a ship goes to sea, it is at risk of literally being swallowed by the ocean. The ocean is indiscriminate and no matter what size the ship is, it’s vulnerable.

"No civilized country should want to be part of this inherently cruel, widespread and predictable animal suffering and death, which is in global decline due to community disgust."

As part of New Zealand’s review on live export, World Animal Protection and Dr Lynn Simpson submitted the following:

Inherent risks of any seafaring vessel cannot be mitigated sufficiently to enable commercial level trade of live animals by sea with reliable, acceptable animal welfare standards. Those risks include but are not limited to unfavourable weather, mechanical breakdown and onboard fires.

Multiple ships have capsized and sank, leaving a legacy of unnecessary risk and loss of lives. Examples of lost ships include the M.V Danny F 2, M.V. Queen Hind, and M.V Uniceb. Each of these maritime tragedies has resulted in major public relations and reputational damage globally for the countries involved.

New Zealand’s ranking in the World Animal Protection ‘Animal Protection Index’, fell from an A ranking in 2014 to a C ranking in 2019, as substantive improvements to animal welfare have fallen, relative to improvements elsewhere in the world.[5: https://api.worldanimalprotection.org/country/new-zealand]