PVH Corp bans exotic skins after PETA US appeal - PETA

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 11:01

Parent Company of Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein Cuts Ties With Cruel Wildlife Trade After Experts Cite Epidemic Risk to Humans

Sydney - After over a decade of urging from PETA US, PVH Corp - the parent company of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein - has banned exotic-animal skins, telling the group that the decision is part of its "long-term strategy to drive fashion forward for good." The move follows discussions with both designers about the wildlife trade's connection to epidemics and pandemics like COVID-19. In thanks, PETA US sent PVH a box of gourmet vegan chocolates.

Hilfiger says, "At Tommy Hilfiger, we're committed to creating a better fashion industry by creating fashion that 'Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All'. We have always and will always take the environment, human rights, our community and related matters very seriously, which is why we don't use fur or exotic skins in any of our collections. Together, we can drive fashion forward for good."

The squalid, severely crowded, filthy conditions in which wild animals are raised and slaughtered for their skins are similar to those that gave rise to the novel coronavirus, and they pose a potential threat of future pandemics. PETA and its international affiliates has documented not only cruelty to animals but also grossly unhygienic conditions on farms in Africa, the US, and Asia.

"It's welcome news that PVH Corp is banning exotic-animal skins from his collections, and we at PETA congratulate the designer for a move that will contribute to a kinder fashion industry," says PETA Senior Outreach and Partnerships Manager Emily Rice. "Every article of clothing made with exotic animal skins is the result of a dark and bloody industry. The wildlife trade is not only cruel and unnecessary but also dangerous. Confining and violently slaughtering wild animals poses a serious risk of diseases like COVID-19 spreading and affecting human lives, too."

PETA and its affiliates have documented that in the exotic-skins industry, alligators' necks are hacked open and metal rods are shoved into their heads; snakes are pumped full of water to loosen their skin, which is peeled off, often while they're still conscious; and feathers are yanked out of ostriches while the birds are still alive.

PVH joins Brooks Brothers, Jil Sander, Chanel, Diane von Furstenberg, HUGO BOSS, Victoria Beckham, Vivienne Westwood, and many other major fashion labels in banning exotic skins.

PETA - whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to wear" - opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETA.org.au.