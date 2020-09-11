Buller District Libraries secure funding

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 12:13

Buller District Libraries has received funding from the New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme. The fund supports librarians and library services to be retained in New Zealand libraries and assists them to support community recovery from COVID-19.

Buller District Librarian Emma Sherie said she is delighted with the funding. "Public Libraries in New Zealand have never experienced this before. It is a wonderful initiative and reflects all the great things that Public Libraries can achieve in their community."

Through this fund the Buller District Libraries will have two full time seconded positions funded for two years. The roles have a focus of digital upskilling, jobseeker support and reading for pleasure.

Buller District Libraries is one of the first libraries to receive funding through the programme. This will allow the Westport library to go back to its normal opening hours and give the community certainty of opening hours if there are further shifts between Covid-19 alert levels. It will also provide outreach support to the Reefton Library.

Buller District Libraries has also received funding to continue to provide their free internet and Wi-Fi for the next two years along with a fee waiver for PressReader, an online newspaper and magazine app that has become increasingly popular with customers.

The New Zealand Libraries Partnership Programme is a government fund that has been entrusted to the National Library to lead and support COVID-19 recovery work across New Zealand’s library system, especially in public libraries.

