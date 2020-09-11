Dunedin School of Art exhibition offers slice of history - Otago Polytechnic

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 13:13

A small but significant exhibition, opening next week, provides a slice of history of the Dunedin School of Art.

Commemorating the sesquicentennial of the Dunedin School of Art, Timetable (abridged) features several works of significance, dating (-with one exception) to the early 1970s, not long after the DSA was amalgamated with Otago Polytechnic in 1966. Opening on Monday September 14, the exhibition comprises a fraction of the more than 1600 catalogued works of the Dunedin School of Art Otago Polytechnic Art Collection, which adorns the student, staff and public environments of the Polytechnic and supports learning as a teaching tool.

Although many have studied at the DSA over the decades, sadly there are no identified works from this earlier period within the collection.

However, the collection continues to grow as new accessions are acquired every year through donations or purchases from staff, artists-in-residence or students. Curated by Marion Wassenaar, Dunedin School of Art collection coordinator, Timetable (abridged) will run at the DSA Gallery from September 14-18 and features the following works:

-Unknown artist, Plaster Relief (1870)

This plaster relief is a legacy to David Con Hutton’s establishment of the Dunedin School of Art. He arrived in the country with a shipment of plaster models used as drawing aids. Ans Westra, Wellington Trade Fair, 1970, gelatin silver print, fibre-based paper The oldest recorded work in the collection is by visiting artist Ans Westra, who undertook an artist-in-residence in 1998. Some possible older works have either no recorded name or are undated.

Michel Tuffery, Pakeha Ata Koe Kore, 1986, etching and aquatint Renowned artist, Michel Tuffery, features in the 1980s completing his Diploma in Fine Arts (Honours) in 1988 followed by a Master of Fine Arts (Honorary) 2014 and an Otago Polytechnic Distinguished Alumni award in 2019. Jim Tomlin, Te Tomokanga, 1990, acrylic on canvas Jim Tomlin was the Head of School at the Dunedin School of Art at Otago Polytechnic from 1976 until his retirement in 2000. This year Jim received the ONZM for his services to art education.

Irena Kennedy, Pug, Best in Show, 2005, fibreglass, enamel, flock, glass The David Con Hutton Perpetual Trust Memorial Scholarship has for many years been offered to a completing undergraduate student for further postgraduate study. Irena Kennedy was the recipient in 2006 going on to complete her Master of Fine Arts at Monash University, Melbourne.

Areta Wilkinson, Whakapapa VI, 2019, kokowai, (red ochre), coal, flax, baling twine Nohoaka Toi Kai Tahu is a biennial Kai Tahu Residency that supports artists who contribute to NgÄi Tahu arts and connect with the local area and communities. Areta Wilkinson undertook this residency in 2019. Georgia Castle, Aidan Geraghty, Isaiah Okeroa, Poni ki tatou haerenga - The truth of our journey, 2020, ceramic and plaited harakeke Included in the exhibition is a work from 2020, donated by first-year students who worked on a collaboration in their Studio Methodologies project. The title of the work has significance for their project, but it equally reflects these past 150 years of art education and practice in Åtepoti Dunedin.