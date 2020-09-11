Witnesses sought following serious assault in Frankton - NZ Police

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 13:15

Hamilton Police are asking for the public's help after a man was injured following a serious assault last night in Frankton.

Police were called to a Commerce Street premises about 11pm after a report of a group of people fighting in the street outside.

One person is currently in Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

Police investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who might have information that would help with our investigation.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200911/8720.