Missing out on Rugby Championship a big loss - Mayor Boult

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 16:11

News that New Zealand has missed out on hosting the Rugby Championship 2020 has come as a big disappointment, Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has said.

Several organisations had put together a proposal for Queenstown to become a quarantine and host destination for visiting Australian, South African and Argentine rugby teams. However, competition body SANZAAR has awarded the competition’s hosting rights to Australia.

"I’m gutted that the tournament won’t be hosted by New Zealand and, more particularly, our district," Mayor Boult said.

"A massive amount of work was applied by us, New Zealand Rugby and the Southern District Health Board to come up with a well thought-out plan that involved accommodating the teams, both in isolation and afterwards.

"We were very excited about the opportunity to host a high profile activity in town, and even more so about the possibility of hosting a game. I’m disappointed we’ve missed out."

Despite the news, Mayor Boult said he bore no ill-will towards the successful Australian bid.

"I don’t blame the Aussies. They took their opportunity and I wish them all the best for the tournament," he said.

"I look forward to having the opportunity to work with New Zealand Rugby, and others, to bring events to our district in the future."