Five candidates for Waikanae by-election - council

Friday, 11 September, 2020 - 16:48

Five people have been nominated in the Waikanae Community Board by-election and will now begin their campaigns for election.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Electoral Officer Katrina Shieffelbein says at the close off at midday today (Friday, 11 September) she had received nominations for the below candidates.

Tonchi Begovich

Eric Gregory

Katherine Kelly

Richard Mansell

Nu Taramai

"I would like to thank all nominees and candidates for taking the step to get involved in local government," Ms Shieffelbein.

"Community Boards play an import role in our democracy and it is heartening to see healthy interest in representing Waikanae.

"It is now up to Waikanae voters to ensure they are enrolled to vote so they can play their part too."

Waikanae Community Board member Jill Griggs has also advised her intention to resign from the Community Board from 18 September 2020, at which point there would be two vacancies to fill on the Waikanae Community Board.

Once this happens the Electoral Officer will issue a fresh notice (with new timeframes) to fill both vacancies. All candidates in effect at that time will continue as if their nomination had been made in respect of the fresh notice of election.

Visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/byelection2020 for more information.