Week of activities to kick off long term learning at Toi Moana

For many organisations, Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori has become an opportunity to take a week out of the year to celebrate, use and learn Te Reo MÄori.
This year, for Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council, it’s the opportunity to cement a new path with its staff. Rather than a one-off week of activities, the organisation is kicking off a long-term focus to foster inclusion and diversity and enhance the understanding of Te Ao MÄori with its staff.
Toi Moana Chief Executive Fiona McTavish says the organisation is dedicated to working with its staff in ensuring Te Ao MÄori is understood and integrated into its daily work.
"This year we welcome the beginning of our journey to lift our own understanding of mÄtauranga MÄori, beginning with a commitment to strengthening the first language of this country within our organisation," she said.
"In 2018 we approved He Korowai MÄtauranga, an internal framework to help support staff to be culturally aware and responsive to its regional community.
The Bay of Plenty has a rich cultural dynamic with MÄori making up approximately 29% of the region’s population. MÄori are key partners, stakeholders and members of our community; with 37 iwi and approximately 260 hapÅ« in the Bay of Plenty. In 2001 Regional Council became the first territorial authority to provide for MÄori representation in local government.
"Building and maintaining relationships with MÄori is a fundamental part of Regional Council's role, and the success of this starts with our staff. We want to make sure our region grows and develops in a way that keeps its values safe for future generations."
"We’ve worked hard to ensure we’re putting the right steps in place to be able to do this, and while the week itself will see staff attend workshops, take part in lessons and be able to attend other terrific learning opportunities, many of these will continue beyond the week."
"I’m passionate about this being a real investment in our staff. We know that improved diversity fosters better decision-making and the flow on will mean improved outcomes for our community in what we’re working to achieve."
Ms McTavish says regardless of their role, or knowledge of Te Reo MÄori, everyone at Toi Moana is being encouraged to take part for up to two hours per day during Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori. Initially, Te Reo lessons for staff will continue on a regular basis.
"This is only the beginning, it will be a journey to get to our ideal state - to be confident and competent to walk in both worlds and recognise traditional values and protocols that can contribute to a better way of interacting with our planet."
