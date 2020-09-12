Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Traffic is expected to be slow following Dunedin crash

Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Saturday, 12 September, 2020 - 10:25

Police are responding to a report of a crash on Brighton Road in Westwood, Dunedin.

The crash involving a car and a pole was reported around 8am.

Early reports indicate no injuries.

Power company services are at the scene and traffic is expected to be affected.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible

