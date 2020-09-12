Traffic is expected to be slow following Dunedin crash

|
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Brighton Road in Westwood, Dunedin.
The crash involving a car and a pole was reported around 8am.
Early reports indicate no injuries.
Power company services are at the scene and traffic is expected to be affected.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible
