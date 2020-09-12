Week on our streets

Saturday, 12 September, 2020 - 11:30

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain. There may be implications from COVID-19 which could delay some projects. To keep our communities safe, please continue to respect social distancing practices.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users - including people on bikes and pedestrians - can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place - it is appreciated.

Upcoming Works/Delays

Road closure for Hamilton Car Club event

High St, from Kent St to Empire St, and Commerce St, from Kent St to High St, will be closed on Sunday 13 September from 7am to 5pm for the Hamilton Car Club Tarmac Auto Cross. For any enquiries, contact the Hamilton Car Club on 07 856 9004.

Wastewater pump station upgrade

Stop/go traffic management will be in place at night on Anzac Pde/Memorial Dr for a wastewater pump station upgrade on Sunday 13 September from 8pm to 6am. The backup day for this work is Sunday 20 September. Minor delays can be expected.

Lane closure on Te Manatu Dr

The north-bound lane on Te Manatu Dr, from the intersection of Borman Rd to the roundabout of Te Manatu Dr/Chalgrove Rd, will be closed from Monday 14 September to Sunday 20 September for a wastemain upgrade. Please follow the detour in place.

Ohaupo Rd/State Highway 3 roundabout night works

Night works are expected to start next week on Ohaupo Rd/State Highway 3 as part of the construction of a new roundabout. Two-way, stop-go traffic management will be in place opposite Dixon Rd. The work is expected to take up two weeks to complete.

Tree maintenance work at Alma St/Victoria St roundabout

Our arborist team will be removing and maintaining trees at the Alma St/Victoria St roundabout from 8pm Wednesday 16 September to 4am Thursday 17 September. There will be traffic management in place during this time.

Ongoing Works

Reminder of changes on Cobham Dr

Lane changes on Cobham Dr State Highway 1 (SH1) have begun as construction on the Ring Road Wairere Dr extension project reached another key milestone. Road users have now been moved over on to the new lanes, but the current lane setup still exists - two lanes heading into the city and one lane heading south towards Cambridge. There are new slower speed limits through the site, and motorists are being urged to take extra care while people get used to these changes.

Watermain upgrades on River Rd

The clearway is closed on the south-bound side of River Rd, from Clarkin Rd to Fairfield Rd, to enable contractors to replace watermains and connections. Works are being carried out between 7am and sundown, and traffic management is in place. The work is expected to be completed by Friday 25 September.

River path closure

The river path between Rostrevor St and Bryce St is closed so contractors can carry out specialist slip repairs. The closure began in late July and work is due to take approximately two months to complete. Slips between London St and Bryce St compromised the stability of the path and our contractors are carrying out work to repair and reopen it. River path users need to detour at either Rostrevor St or Bryce St and along Victoria St before re-joining the path.

Dixon Rd closure for drainage work

Dixon Rd remains closed at the intersection of Ohaupo Rd (SH3) to allow for road and drainage works to be carried out. Please follow the detours and traffic management in place.