Road closed and diversions are in place following crash

Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash on Karere Road in Tiakitahuna, Palmerston North.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 11.25am.
Initial reports indicate there are injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
