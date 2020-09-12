Fatal crash near Palmerston North

|
One person has died following a crash at the intersection of Karere Road / No 1 Line near Palmerston North earlier today.
The crash involving two vehicles occurred at 11.25am.
Two other people received moderate injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.
