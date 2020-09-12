Rotorua Lotto player scores $1 million

Saturday, 12 September, 2020 - 21:22

A lucky Lotto player from Rotorua will be jumping for joy after scoring $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at New World Westend in Rotorua.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from New World Westend should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 2 Lotto NZ counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.