Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo-Otago Polytechnic is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori with a range of interactive activities and shared kai.
Each day of the working week, Otago Polytechnic is sharing with tÄuira (students) and kaimahi (staff) a karakia, a kupu (word) of the day, some insights into Otago Polytechnic tikaka (protocols), and some useful rauemi (resources) to help them improve both their reo and knowledge of tikaka MÄori. Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori has an important part to play in the progression of Otago Polytechnic’s Te Rautaki Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Strategy).
"The more steps we take to normalising Te Reo MÄori at Otago Polytechnic, the better," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.
"Our MÄori Language Strategy contributes to our Rautaki MÄori (MÄori Strategic Framework). This includes a clearly defined process to increase the use and confidence of the language among our staff and learners. "As the following whakataukÄ« shows, language is an essential expression of culture, both of which Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo is committed to embedding into the fabric of our institution: Ko tÄku reo tÄku ohooho, ko tÄku reo tÄku mapihi mauria (my language is my awakening, my language is the window to my soul)."
Event details for Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori at Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo-Otago Polytechnic:
RÄhina/Monday: Waiata session and whakaoriori, 12pm, The Hub,
RÄtu/Tuesday: Treasure Hunt. Can you solve the Te Reo MÄori clues to find the taonga? 12pm, The Hub.
RÄapa/Wednesday: KÅrero Café. An opportunity to practice your Te Reo MÄori. 12pm, The Hub
RÄpare/Thursday: Wharewhare (also known as Bingo!). Test your Te Reo MÄori during a game of bingo. 12pm, The Hub
RÄmere/Friday: Hangi fundraiser. Proceeds to the Student Voice Symposium. 12pm, Quad (Harbour Tce entrance to Otago Polytechnic)
