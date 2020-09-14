Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 13:02

Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo-Otago Polytechnic is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori with a range of interactive activities and shared kai.

Each day of the working week, Otago Polytechnic is sharing with tÄuira (students) and kaimahi (staff) a karakia, a kupu (word) of the day, some insights into Otago Polytechnic tikaka (protocols), and some useful rauemi (resources) to help them improve both their reo and knowledge of tikaka MÄori. Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori has an important part to play in the progression of Otago Polytechnic’s Te Rautaki Reo MÄori (MÄori Language Strategy).

"The more steps we take to normalising Te Reo MÄori at Otago Polytechnic, the better," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"Our MÄori Language Strategy contributes to our Rautaki MÄori (MÄori Strategic Framework). This includes a clearly defined process to increase the use and confidence of the language among our staff and learners. "As the following whakataukÄ« shows, language is an essential expression of culture, both of which Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo is committed to embedding into the fabric of our institution: Ko tÄku reo tÄku ohooho, ko tÄku reo tÄku mapihi mauria (my language is my awakening, my language is the window to my soul)."

Event details for Te Wiki o Te Reo MÄori at Te Kura Matatini ki ÅtÄgo-Otago Polytechnic:

RÄhina/Monday: Waiata session and whakaoriori, 12pm, The Hub,

RÄtu/Tuesday: Treasure Hunt. Can you solve the Te Reo MÄori clues to find the taonga? 12pm, The Hub.

RÄapa/Wednesday: KÅrero Café. An opportunity to practice your Te Reo MÄori. 12pm, The Hub

RÄpare/Thursday: Wharewhare (also known as Bingo!). Test your Te Reo MÄori during a game of bingo. 12pm, The Hub

RÄmere/Friday: Hangi fundraiser. Proceeds to the Student Voice Symposium. 12pm, Quad (Harbour Tce entrance to Otago Polytechnic)