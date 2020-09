Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 13:02

Te Kura Matatini ki Ōtāgo-Otago Polytechnic is celebrating Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori with a range of interactive activities and shared kai.

Each day of the working week, Otago Polytechnic is sharing with tāuira (students) and kaimahi (staff) a karakia, a kupu (word) of the day, some insights into Otago Polytechnic tikaka (protocols), and some useful rauemi (resources) to help them improve both their reo and knowledge of tikaka Māori. Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori has an important part to play in the progression of Otago Polytechnic’s Te Rautaki Reo Māori (Māori Language Strategy).

"The more steps we take to normalising Te Reo Māori at Otago Polytechnic, the better," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"Our Māori Language Strategy contributes to our Rautaki Māori (Māori Strategic Framework). This includes a clearly defined process to increase the use and confidence of the language among our staff and learners. "As the following whakataukī shows, language is an essential expression of culture, both of which Te Kura Matatini ki Ōtāgo is committed to embedding into the fabric of our institution: Ko tāku reo tāku ohooho, ko tāku reo tāku mapihi mauria (my language is my awakening, my language is the window to my soul)."

Event details for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori at Te Kura Matatini ki Ōtāgo-Otago Polytechnic:

Rāhina/Monday: Waiata session and whakaoriori, 12pm, The Hub,

Rātu/Tuesday: Treasure Hunt. Can you solve the Te Reo Māori clues to find the taonga? 12pm, The Hub.

Rāapa/Wednesday: Kōrero Café. An opportunity to practice your Te Reo Māori. 12pm, The Hub

Rāpare/Thursday: Wharewhare (also known as Bingo!). Test your Te Reo Māori during a game of bingo. 12pm, The Hub

Rāmere/Friday: Hangi fundraiser. Proceeds to the Student Voice Symposium. 12pm, Quad (Harbour Tce entrance to Otago Polytechnic)