Kia Kaha te reo Maori - New Plymouth District Council

If you’ve ever wanted give te reo MÄori a go, NPDC has a packed programme for Te wiki o Te Reo MÄori/MÄori Language Week. Events will be taking place at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, Puke Ariki and Brooklands Zoo while the TSB Showplace is hosting a kÅrero to learn, share and understand te ao MÄori featuring keynote speakers.
NPDC Chief Executive Craig Stevenson says Te wiki o Te Reo MÄori from 14 to 20 September helps to highlight the importance of te reo MÄori and encourages the District’s residents to improve their mÄtauranga (knowledge) of the language, culture and history
"Aotearoa has come along way in the last 20 years with te reo MÄori used across the community and right across all of NPDC’s ‘family’. The language is a permanent part of the fabric of our nation and I would encourage everyone to give it a go," says Mr Stevenson.
"If you’ve never tried it before, don’t worry as we can help. There’s free te reo MÄori and waiata events at our world-renowned Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, and the popular Crackerjacks story time at Puke Ariki Library will be in te reo MÄori. The kÅrero at the TSB Showplace is a great opportunity to hear from some of our distinguished te reo MÄori advocates."
The Showplace event runs from 12pm to 1pm on 15 September and features Dr Ruakere Hond, Puna Wano-Bryant and Elaine Rollins. Dr Hond has taught MÄori language immersion programmes for more than 30 years while Ms Wano-Bryant is involved with Te Reo o Taranaki and mentoring young MÄori. Govett-Brewster Art Gallery’s Ms Rollins will bring an international perspective to the importance of upholding language and culture.
Other Te wiki o Te Reo MÄori events include:
Waiata at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery on 16 September Free te reo MÄori lessons at the gallery on 15 and 17 September
Crackerjacks in te reo at Puke Ariki Library on 16 September and Bell Block Library on 17 September.
A special Te wiki o te Reo MÄori Toyota Kiwi Garden medal at Brooklands Zoo.
A quiz at Puke Ariki to help with te reo MÄori and pronunciation.
For more, head to newplymouthnz.com/kiakaha
