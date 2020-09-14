Kia Kaha te reo Maori - New Plymouth District Council

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 14:42

If you’ve ever wanted give te reo MÄori a go, NPDC has a packed programme for Te wiki o Te Reo MÄori/MÄori Language Week. Events will be taking place at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, Puke Ariki and Brooklands Zoo while the TSB Showplace is hosting a kÅrero to learn, share and understand te ao MÄori featuring keynote speakers.

NPDC Chief Executive Craig Stevenson says Te wiki o Te Reo MÄori from 14 to 20 September helps to highlight the importance of te reo MÄori and encourages the District’s residents to improve their mÄtauranga (knowledge) of the language, culture and history

"Aotearoa has come along way in the last 20 years with te reo MÄori used across the community and right across all of NPDC’s ‘family’. The language is a permanent part of the fabric of our nation and I would encourage everyone to give it a go," says Mr Stevenson.

"If you’ve never tried it before, don’t worry as we can help. There’s free te reo MÄori and waiata events at our world-renowned Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, and the popular Crackerjacks story time at Puke Ariki Library will be in te reo MÄori. The kÅrero at the TSB Showplace is a great opportunity to hear from some of our distinguished te reo MÄori advocates."

The Showplace event runs from 12pm to 1pm on 15 September and features Dr Ruakere Hond, Puna Wano-Bryant and Elaine Rollins. Dr Hond has taught MÄori language immersion programmes for more than 30 years while Ms Wano-Bryant is involved with Te Reo o Taranaki and mentoring young MÄori. Govett-Brewster Art Gallery’s Ms Rollins will bring an international perspective to the importance of upholding language and culture.

Other Te wiki o Te Reo MÄori events include:

Waiata at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery on 16 September Free te reo MÄori lessons at the gallery on 15 and 17 September

Crackerjacks in te reo at Puke Ariki Library on 16 September and Bell Block Library on 17 September.

A special Te wiki o te Reo MÄori Toyota Kiwi Garden medal at Brooklands Zoo.

A quiz at Puke Ariki to help with te reo MÄori and pronunciation.

For more, head to newplymouthnz.com/kiakaha