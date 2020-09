Kia Kaha te reo Maori - New Plymouth District Council

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 14:42

If you’ve ever wanted give te reo Māori a go, NPDC has a packed programme for Te wiki o Te Reo Māori/Māori Language Week. Events will be taking place at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, Puke Ariki and Brooklands Zoo while the TSB Showplace is hosting a kōrero to learn, share and understand te ao Māori featuring keynote speakers.

NPDC Chief Executive Craig Stevenson says Te wiki o Te Reo Māori from 14 to 20 September helps to highlight the importance of te reo Māori and encourages the District’s residents to improve their mātauranga (knowledge) of the language, culture and history

"Aotearoa has come along way in the last 20 years with te reo Māori used across the community and right across all of NPDC’s ‘family’. The language is a permanent part of the fabric of our nation and I would encourage everyone to give it a go," says Mr Stevenson.

"If you’ve never tried it before, don’t worry as we can help. There’s free te reo Māori and waiata events at our world-renowned Govett-Brewster Art Gallery, and the popular Crackerjacks story time at Puke Ariki Library will be in te reo Māori. The kōrero at the TSB Showplace is a great opportunity to hear from some of our distinguished te reo Māori advocates."

The Showplace event runs from 12pm to 1pm on 15 September and features Dr Ruakere Hond, Puna Wano-Bryant and Elaine Rollins. Dr Hond has taught Māori language immersion programmes for more than 30 years while Ms Wano-Bryant is involved with Te Reo o Taranaki and mentoring young Māori. Govett-Brewster Art Gallery’s Ms Rollins will bring an international perspective to the importance of upholding language and culture.

Other Te wiki o Te Reo Māori events include:

Waiata at Govett-Brewster Art Gallery on 16 September Free te reo Māori lessons at the gallery on 15 and 17 September

Crackerjacks in te reo at Puke Ariki Library on 16 September and Bell Block Library on 17 September.

A special Te wiki o te Reo Māori Toyota Kiwi Garden medal at Brooklands Zoo.

A quiz at Puke Ariki to help with te reo Māori and pronunciation.

For more, head to newplymouthnz.com/kiakaha