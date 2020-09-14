Booms in place after boat sinks in Milford Sound - Environment Southland

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 14:57

Booms are in place to contain a light oil slick following a fire on a boat in Milford Sound.

Environment Southland harbourmaster Lyndon Cleaver said there is now evidence of small amounts of diesel, oil or other contaminants leaking into the water after the boat partially sank this morning. The boat was an ex-fishing boat that was being used for accommodation.

A harbour boom has been put in place to contain the spill. There are minimal amounts of oil on board, and a team is working with insurers to raise and remove the boat from the water.

The fire started in the early hours of Monday, 14 September on the boat, which is berthed in Deep Water Basin in Milford Sound.

Harbourmaster Lyndon Cleaver: "The team in Milford leapt into action as soon as the boat showed signs of an oil spill. At this stage, there is a very small amount of contamination visible on the surface.

"We will continue to be in close contact with those on the ground in Milford as the situation develops."

All relevant agencies have been notified including Maritime New Zealand, Fiordland Marine Guardians and DOC.