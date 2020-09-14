Road works to get underway on western side of Kaimai Ranges from next week - NZTA

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 15:23

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises significant road reconstruction works will take place on State Highway 29 on the western (Waikato) side of the Kaimai Ranges from next week.

Works will take place on two separate sites, but only one site will be in operation at a time. Traffic management will be in place 24 hours a day. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions at all times and a 50km/h temporary speed limit will be in place for the duration of the works at each site.

The first site is on the westbound lane between Hanga Road and the Kaimai Water Spring. These works will get underway on Monday 21 September and are expected to be completed on Sunday 27 September.

The second site is on the eastbound crawler lane between the SH29/State Highway 28 intersection and the Swap Kaimai Farm entrance. Work here will start on Monday 28 September and is expected to be completed on Friday 16 October.

These works are subject to weather and In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may need to be postponed.

In late October there will be further reconstruction works on a section of the westbound stop lane adjacent to the stock-effluent facility at the SH29/State Highway 24 intersection. Further details of this work will be shared closer to the time.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

