QLDC checks in on community with Quality of Life survey

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 15:22

The annual Quality of Life survey has kicked off for the third year running at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz. Open to all members of the community aged 18 and over, the survey will run until 5.00pm on Sunday 11 October 2020.

The survey provides an opportunity to gain a snapshot into what life is like in the Queenstown Lakes District, what issues the community is facing, what people love about living here and their aspirations for the future.

Queenstown Lakes District Council Senior Policy and Performance Advisor Katherine Davies developed the survey in conjunction with independent researchers, Versus Research, and various social services partners.

"We’ve worked with our community partners to develop questions to help guide Council and social service decisions. More than 2,000 people participated in last year’s survey so building on this knowledge for the third year in a row is invaluable as a tool to support with planning and prioritising future funding needs," Mrs Davies said.

For the 2020 survey, the questions focus on the four aspects of community wellbeing - social, economic, environmental and cultural.

"We’ve included many of the same questions as previous surveys so progress can be tracked year on year, along with a further focus on how COVID-19 has affected our communities. This will be really important information to understand and track as work to support the district’s recovery evolves," Mrs Davies said.

The data from previous years has demonstrated peoples’ concern for climate change which has been important in informing the Climate Action Plan. In addition, data has shown that around 24% of people had accessed mental health services in the previous 12 months, with some communities facing barriers to accessing key health services. This data has been important in advocating for improved service provision for the district.

This year the community will also have the opportunity to feed into the 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan, which is coming up early next year, through a second short questionnaire.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen said the information collected is highly useful in identifying priority issues and projects, supporting planning processes and ensuring the right conversations are being had with the right people.

"While the survey is focused on how life is right now, we are also keen to understand what people love about being here and what they would change about life in the district in the future," he said.

The timing of the Quality of Life Survey coincides with Mental Health Awareness week and Mr Theelen encouraged all parts of the community to take part to ensure the data accurately represents the make-up of the district.

"We’re very conscious that COVID-19 disruptions will be front of mind for people as they respond to this year’s survey and that’s another reason why the feedback will be valuable. We need to know what the big issues are and where the need is greatest to help plan for a better tomorrow," said Mr Theelen.