Kia Kaha Te Reo Maori - council

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 16:07

It’s MÄori Language Week and Porirua is celebrating te reo MÄori with a vibrant programme of events that share the rich culture of our MÄori heritage.

There are daily free concerts at PÄtaka, featuring a wide range of acclaimed MÄori artists, and the central library will host bilingual story time for our tamariki.

"Porirua is a proud kaitiaki of our MÄori legacy," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"The concerts are a big highlight of the programme, and due to Covid-19 we are doing things a little differently to keep our people safe and make it as inclusive as possible."

The concerts will be livestreamed on the Council’s Facebook page so they can be enjoyed by more people. Tamariki can listen to stories online on the Library’s Children’s Chat Facebook group, on Wednesday and Friday at 10.45am.

Mayor Baker is encouraging everyone to make te reo MÄori a part of their everyday life.

"One of my favourite proverbs says ‘mai i te kÅpae ki te urupa, tÄtou ako tonu ai’ which translates to ‘from the cradle to the grave we are forever learning’.

"Let’s all learn a new word, phrase, greeting or a song in te reo, not only this week, but every day."

There are plenty of online tools available to make learning te reo easy and fun. For ideas and activities go to tewikiotereomaori.co.nz.

Lunchtime concerts at PÄtaka this week, 12-1pm:

RÄhina 14 September: WAI and Maaka Fiso

RÄtÅ« 15 September: Awerangi and IWI

RÄapa 16 September: Taleyah Marshall and NgÄ Matarau o Te Puawaitanga

RÄpare 17 September: Awerangi and Ranea

RÄmere 18 September: Taleya Marshall and Ranea

RÄhori 19 September: KIINA

RÄtapu 20 September: WAI and Maaka Fiso