Kia Kaha Te Reo Maori - council

It’s MÄori Language Week and Porirua is celebrating te reo MÄori with a vibrant programme of events that share the rich culture of our MÄori heritage.
There are daily free concerts at PÄtaka, featuring a wide range of acclaimed MÄori artists, and the central library will host bilingual story time for our tamariki.
"Porirua is a proud kaitiaki of our MÄori legacy," says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.
"The concerts are a big highlight of the programme, and due to Covid-19 we are doing things a little differently to keep our people safe and make it as inclusive as possible."
The concerts will be livestreamed on the Council’s Facebook page so they can be enjoyed by more people. Tamariki can listen to stories online on the Library’s Children’s Chat Facebook group, on Wednesday and Friday at 10.45am.
Mayor Baker is encouraging everyone to make te reo MÄori a part of their everyday life.
"One of my favourite proverbs says ‘mai i te kÅpae ki te urupa, tÄtou ako tonu ai’ which translates to ‘from the cradle to the grave we are forever learning’.
"Let’s all learn a new word, phrase, greeting or a song in te reo, not only this week, but every day."
There are plenty of online tools available to make learning te reo easy and fun. For ideas and activities go to tewikiotereomaori.co.nz.
Lunchtime concerts at PÄtaka this week, 12-1pm:
RÄhina 14 September: WAI and Maaka Fiso
RÄtÅ« 15 September: Awerangi and IWI
RÄapa 16 September: Taleyah Marshall and NgÄ Matarau o Te Puawaitanga
RÄpare 17 September: Awerangi and Ranea
RÄmere 18 September: Taleya Marshall and Ranea
RÄhori 19 September: KIINA
RÄtapu 20 September: WAI and Maaka Fiso
