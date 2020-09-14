Levin District Court reopens after seismic strengthening work completed

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 17:12

Business as usual will resume at the Levin District Court today after it was closed for almost a year for seismic strengthening work to be completed.

The court was closed last November when it was found some connections between a floor beam and support brackets needed improvement. The court building is now seismically strengthened ensuring the safety of all court users.

Along with the seismic strengthening, the Ministry also took the opportunity to upgrade security features throughout the building, upgrade the customer service counter to comply with current security standards, improve electrical wiring, upgrade the roof and to install audio-visual capabilities into two courtrooms.

"We are committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for people to work in and for participants to receive access to justice services," Secretary for Justice, Andrew Kibblewhite says.

"I’d like to thank the Levin staff, the judiciary, the local legal profession and all court participants for the patience and understanding over the last 10 months."

"Having court participants and staff traveling to Palmerston North was a big ask but the willingness of all involved to continue to provide timely access to justice has been greatly appreciated. I am also very grateful to MuaÅ«poko for working with us on delivering Youth Court from their marae."

The total cost of the work was within the budget of $2.3 million and was funded from the Ministry’s baseline funding.

The court was originally due to reopen in March this year but had to close the site down due to the COVID-19 lockdown until early May. Physical distancing restrictions for contractors onsite further delayed the reopening.

Throughout the closure, the Ministry set up a temporary service centre at the Bateman Chambers in Levin where participants could access some justice services including counter services, Police Registrar’s List and Financial Assessment Hearings.