Mayor Boult welcomes easing of airline distancing requirements - QLDC

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 17:02

The government’s easing of distancing requirements on aircraft has been welcomed by Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult.

From today, public transport operators including buses, trains and airlines will not need to maintain seating restrictions or passenger capacity limits under Alert Level Two. Masks will still need to be worn.

Mayor Boult said he would like to thank the government and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for listening to calls to end the requirements.

"Finding a balance between protecting public health and helping economic recovery is very difficult," Mayor Boult said.

"The government has taken a thoroughly responsible attitude in managing COVID-19 and I’m very thankful for the decision that was announced today. It will give our region a significant boost at a time when we appreciate all the help we can get."

Mayor Boult said he had personally contacted the Prime Minister to express his gratitude.