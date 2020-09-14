Farmlands Cup to fly into Temuka in 2021

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 17:23

Taking pride of place on the Canterbury Plains and home to legendary inventor and farmer Richard Pearse, it is Temuka’s time to fly into the rugby spotlight. Southern powerhouses, the Highlanders and Crusaders will descend on the small provincial town to lace up their boots for the 6th annual Farmlands Cup match in 2021.

While the date of the game is pending confirmation of Super Rugby pre-season dates, the Crusaders will enjoy the home-field advantage following a dramatic win in both the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition and 2020 Farmlands Cup match.

Crusaders CEO Colin Mansbridge is looking forward to the opportunity to host the Highlanders in Temuka.

"The Farmlands Cup is a great way to start our Super Rugby season. Temuka is a local community we know will have divided loyalties between the Crusaders and Highlanders, so there’ll be plenty of great support for this game, and huge motivation for our side as we look to retain the Farmlands Cup in Crusaders territory," Mr Mansbridge says.

Set in South Canterbury, 15km north of Timaru, the small township of Temuka epitomises rural New Zealand. Passionate about footy and the rural community, Temuka Transport 1967 Ltd is a proud supporter of the event.

Temuka Transport 1967 Ltd General Manager Nigel Walsh says that giving kids an opportunity to meet their heroes is a key reason behind supporting the event.

"Being between Mid-Canterbury and North Otago means that South Canterbury can miss out on these big events. We wanted to promote the game of rugby itself and give local coaches and kids the chance to shake hands with the people they look up to," Mr Walsh says.

The Farmlands Cup sprung up in a paddock in 2016, with the objective of bringing a top-class game back to grassroots locations. Previous matches have been held twice in Waimumu (Southland), Darfield, Southbridge and Wanaka. For Farmlands CEO, Peter Reidie, the Farmlands Cup is an excellent time for shareholders to connect and enjoy South Canterbury’s hospitality.

"We are very proud to be bringing the Farmlands Cup to the sidelines of the Temuka Rugby Club in 2021. Our South Canterbury shareholders are passionate about rugby and this match is a great opportunity for the rural community to come together and watch top class rugby in their backyard," Mr Reidie says.

As part of giving back to the community, Farmlands Co-operative also pledges $5,000 to a local charity close to the winning team’s heart. In 2020, the Rural Support Trust were the recipients of this donation on behalf of the Crusaders.

Tickets to the game will become available when a date is confirmed. To keep up to date with everything Farmlands Cup, see www.farmlands.co.nz/cup.