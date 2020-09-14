Police continue appeals for sightings of escaped prisoner Katrina Epiha

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 17:25

Police are continuing to appeal to the public for any sightings of escaped prisoner Katrina Epiha and are issuing a warning to anyone helping her to evade capture.

The 22-year-old has not been seen since she fled on foot from Corrections staff at Middlemore Hospital shortly after 12.30am on Friday 11th September.

She was last seen running towards Gray Ave in Mangere.

Police are working closely with Corrections since she was reported missing and we have undertaken a significant number of enquiries to locate her.

Police searched a number of addresses over the weekend but unfortunately Epiha has not been located.

Epiha is a dangerous individual and Police want to reassure the community that we are doing everything possible to locate her.

Police are also warning anyone assisting Epiha that they risk being prosecuted.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Katrina Epiha or has any information on her whereabouts.

Any information received will be treated in strict confidence.

Katrina Epiha has large distinctive tattoos on both sides of her face.

If you see her, do not approach her and call 111 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.