Canterbury to benefit from Lumi Drug Scan service - ESR

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 18:45

ESR’s pleased Canterbury Police District has joined the Lumi Drug Scan Trial, enabling the region’s officers to detect drugs quickly while on the frontline accessing the innovative Lumi service, jointly-developed with ESR.

ESR’s Forensic Research and Development Project Manager Dion Sheppard says feedback from frontline officers using Lumi is very positive.

"We’re really pleased with how the Lumi pilot has started, and how it’s supporting frontline Police.

"The expansion of the Lumi pilot to Canterbury enables more police officers to access the benefits of Lumi’s cutting-edge technology, developed by ESR’s scientists, which support efforts to reduce the harm that illicit drugs cause in our communities."

Superintendent Mark Johnson, Acting Assistant Commissioner: Investigations says, "The real-time screening tool gives our officers confidence in knowing what they’re dealing with and is proving to be an effective tool to help our staff make better informed decisions at the scene."

Canterbury is the latest Police district to join the six-month trial, following Counties Manakau and Central Districts, which have been part of the pilot programme since it kicked-off on 31 July.

The Lumi Drug Scan Trial is being jointly-led by ESR and New Zealand Police. Lumi devices let frontline Police quickly scan suspected substances for the presence of illicit drugs using near-infrared technology, with the device fitting in the palm of a hand and connect to the scanning police officer’s work-issued mobile phone. Officers can even test samples without opening packaging.

Dion says ESR scientists are continuing to develop Lumi and last week its capability was expanded by adding a new drug detection model to the service so MDMA samples can now be screened by Lumi - alongside methamphetamine and cocaine.