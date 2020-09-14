ORC welcomes govt announcement of the Manuherekia as an exemplar catchment

Monday, 14 September, 2020 - 18:46

The announcement was made by Minister for the Environment Hon. David Parker and Agriculture Minister Hon. Damien O’Connor at an event near Ophir this morning.

The Otago Regional Council (ORC) has welcomed an announcement by the government today that it will support community-led projects to improve the health of the Manuherekia river as part of its At-Risk Catchments programme.

ORC Chair Andrew Noone said the catchment was a treasured part of Otago for many.

"Today’s announcement recognises that the Manuherekia is under pressure, and that work is needed to restore the river’s health. The government’s support and the community-led projects it has signalled will be vital in regenerating the catchment.

"We know that locals and visitors alike have a great love for the Manuherekia River as a recreational site, a home to indigenous biodiversity and as a crucial part of the local economy.

"The Manuherekia is a rohe, or geographic area, in our developing Land and Water Regional Plan, and we have been working closely with the community on a tailored, sustainable water management approach for the catchment.

"We look forward to working further with the government, iwi and the Central Otago community on implementing the vision set out by today’s announcements for restoring and protecting the Manuherekia River," Cr Noone said.

Read the government’s release here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/government-joins-forces-central-otago-communities-clean-waterways