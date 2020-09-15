E awhina ana nga akoranga moni hou ki te reo i etahi tauira Maori ki te NCEA - CFFC

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 11:18

Kua takahi ngÄ tauira MÄori kura tuarua i te ara e whiwhi waetohu ai rÄtou mÅ te NCEA mÄ te ako mÅ te moni i tÄtahi kohinga rauemi akoako i whanaketia e te Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC).

Kua whakaterea e te CFFC Ätahi rauemi mÄ roto i Te whai hua - kia ora, te hÅtaka noho teina ki te kaupapa angitu o Sorted in Schools i whakahaeretia ki ngÄ kura auraki puta noa i Aotearoa. Kei te reo MÄori ngÄ rauemi e haere hÄngai ana ki ngÄ paerewa, kua whiwhi tohutuku hoki i te NZQA e whiwhi ai ngÄ Äkonga ka tutuki pai i a rÄtou Ätahi waetohu NCEA. Ka tirohia te whakahaere moni, te penapena pÅ«tea, te nama, te whakarite whÄinga, te inihua, te haumitanga, te KiwiSaver me te ahungarua, ka hoahoatia Änei kia whakaakona e te kaiako me te whÄnau hei wÄhanga o ngÄ akoranga o ia rÄ mÅ tÄtahi kaupapa.

Ko Te whai hua - kia ora anake the hÅtaka mÄtauranga ahumoni kua hoahoatia mÅ te Kura Rumaki Reo MÄori, kua whai tohu tuku NZQA anÅ me te wÄtea ki ngÄ kura katoa mÅ te kore utu.

Hei tÄ te KaikÅkiri o te CFFC, a Erin Thompson, i te pÄkaha taha ahumoni o te COVID-19 ki ngÄ hapori MÄori, kÄtahi ka tino hiranga rawa atu te whakaterenga o ngÄ rauemi hou nei.

Hei tÄ Thompson, "I kitea i ngÄ rangahau a CFFC ngÄ ngoikoretanga ahumoni o Ätahi whÄnau maha i ngÄ Ähuatanga o te COVID-19. O ngÄ kÄinga e 34% e tino raru ana taha ahumoni, e 22% he kÄinga MÄori. Kei te Äwhina a Te whai hua kia - ora i tÄtahi whakatipuranga rangatahi hou kia pakari taha ahumoni, kia whÄ«tikihia ai rÄtou ki ngÄ pÅ«kenga e ora ai rÄtou i ngÄ raruraru ahumoni ka pÄ i tÅ rÄtou pakeketanga."

Ka whakamahia e ngÄ rauemi ngÄ pakiwaitara mÅ MÄui ki te kÅrero mÅ Åna raukaha me Åna Äheinga ki te hunga rangatahi. KÄore te hÅtaka e whÄiti mai ki te moni, ka atawhaitia anÅ te oranga ahumoni ki ngÄ tauira me Å rÄtou whÄnau mÅ te Ähua ki te taha hinengaro, te taha tinana, te taha whÄnau me te taha wairua.

Hei tÄ Thompson ano, "MÄ Te whai hua - kia ora, ka whakahautia ngÄ tauira kia titiro kÄ ki te whai rawa kia pai ai tÄ rÄtou whakatau me aha rÄtou e taea ai te noho ora. I a rÄtou ka pÄrÄ, ka ako rÄtou i Ätahi pÅ«manawa moni hiranga mÅ waho atu i ngÄ tawhÄ o te kura, e tÅ« pakari ai rÄtou taha Äheitanga ahumoni e puta pai ai rÄtou ki tua ki te ao whÄnui o te mÄtauranga, o te whakangungutanga, o te whai mahi rÄnei."

He tautoko anÅ kei reira mÅ ngÄ kaiako. "Ka whakahaeretia e mÄtou he hui whÄiti whanaketanga mÄtanga ki ngÄ kaiako kia rongo ai rÄtou i te mÄia ki te whakamahi i ngÄ rauemi me te whakaako i te kaupapa. E tuwhera ana te kaupapa ki ngÄ Äkonga me ngÄ whÄnau, ka mutu, i Ätahi kura, ka tae ake ngÄ mema o te whÄnau ki te Äwhina i te whakaako i te hÅtaka," hei tÄ Thompson.

Mai i te whakaterenga o Te whai hua - kia ora i te tau 2019, kua rÄhita mai tÄtahi e 60% o ngÄ kura ki te whakaako i ngÄ rauemi, tÄrÄ tonu ka toro atu ngÄ whakaakoranga ki Ätahi tauira e 42,000. I whakaterea ngÄ rauemi mÄ ngÄ tauira o te Tau 9 me te Tau 10 i tÄrÄ tau.

Kua hoahoatia hoki ngÄ rauemi NCEA mÅ te taumata ki te Kaiaka, ki te Kairangi ka taea nei te tÄpae ki te tautoko i te Taumata 1. He tÄpiritanga Änei ki ngÄ rauemi neke atu i te 300 e wÄtea ana i te pae tukutuku a Sorted in Schools me Te whai hua - kia ora.

MÅ Ätahi atu kÅrero tirohia a sortedinschools.org.nz/mme

New money lessons in te reo help MÄori students gain NCEA

MÄori secondary students are now on their way to gain credits toward NCEA by learning about money thanks to a new collection of learning materials developed by Te Ara Ahunga Ora, the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC).

The CFFC has launched the resources through Te whai hua - kia ora, a sister programme to the successful Sorted in Schools used in mainstream schools around New Zealand. The resources are in te reo MÄori, aligned to unit standards and have gained NZQA accreditation, enabling Äkonga (students) who complete them to gain NCEA credits. They cover money management, saving, debt, goal setting, insurance, investing, KiwiSaver and retirement, and are designed to be taught by kaiako and whÄnau as part of day to day lessons in any subject.

Te whai hua - kia ora is a financial education programme specifically designed for MÄori Medium Education, NZQA accredited and available free to all kura.

The CFFC’s KaikÅkiri (Learning Specialist), Erin Thompson, says the financial impact on Maori communities due to COVID-19 made the launch of these new resources even more critical.

"CFFC research revealed the financially vulnerability of many whÄnau due to the effects of COVID-19. Of the 34% of households facing financial hardship 22% of those were MÄori," says Thompson. "Te whai hua - kia ora is helping a new generation of rangatahi (young people) become financially resilient, so they’re better equipped to weather financial storms throughout their adult lives."

The resources use stories of Maui to relate his strengths and capabilities to rangatahi. Rather than being simply about money, the programme fosters an understanding of what financial wellbeing looks like for the students and their whÄnau in terms of taha hinengaro (mental health), taha tinana (physical health), taha whÄnau (family health) and taha wairua (spiritual health).

"Through Te whai hua - kia ora, Äkonga are encouraged to look at wealth through a different lens so they can determine for themselves what they need to do to attain wellbeing. In the process, they will learn valuable money skills that go beyond the school gates and gain the financial confidence and capability to transition into the wider world of future education, training or employment," says Thompson.

And there is wrap around support for kaiako too. "We run professional development workshops with kaiako to help them feel confident to use the resources and teach the subject. Äkonga and whÄnau are welcome and in some kura, whÄnau members visit to help teach the programme," says Thompson.

Since Te whai hua - kia ora launched in 2019, 60% of kura have registered to teach the resources, potentially reaching more than 42,000 students. Resources for students in Years 9 and 10 were launched last year.

The NCEA resources have also been designed to offer Merit or Excellence grades which can be put toward a Level 1 endorsement. They build on more than 300 resources already available through the Sorted in Schools and Te whai hua - kia ora website.

For more information see sortedinschools.org.nz/mme