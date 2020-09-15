E awhina ana nga akoranga moni hou ki te reo i etahi tauira Maori ki te NCEA - CFFC

|
Kua takahi ngÄ tauira MÄori kura tuarua i te ara e whiwhi waetohu ai rÄtou mÅ te NCEA mÄ te ako mÅ te moni i tÄtahi kohinga rauemi akoako i whanaketia e te Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC).
Kua whakaterea e te CFFC Ätahi rauemi mÄ roto i Te whai hua - kia ora, te hÅtaka noho teina ki te kaupapa angitu o Sorted in Schools i whakahaeretia ki ngÄ kura auraki puta noa i Aotearoa. Kei te reo MÄori ngÄ rauemi e haere hÄngai ana ki ngÄ paerewa, kua whiwhi tohutuku hoki i te NZQA e whiwhi ai ngÄ Äkonga ka tutuki pai i a rÄtou Ätahi waetohu NCEA. Ka tirohia te whakahaere moni, te penapena pÅ«tea, te nama, te whakarite whÄinga, te inihua, te haumitanga, te KiwiSaver me te ahungarua, ka hoahoatia Änei kia whakaakona e te kaiako me te whÄnau hei wÄhanga o ngÄ akoranga o ia rÄ mÅ tÄtahi kaupapa.
Ko Te whai hua - kia ora anake the hÅtaka mÄtauranga ahumoni kua hoahoatia mÅ te Kura Rumaki Reo MÄori, kua whai tohu tuku NZQA anÅ me te wÄtea ki ngÄ kura katoa mÅ te kore utu.
Hei tÄ te KaikÅkiri o te CFFC, a Erin Thompson, i te pÄkaha taha ahumoni o te COVID-19 ki ngÄ hapori MÄori, kÄtahi ka tino hiranga rawa atu te whakaterenga o ngÄ rauemi hou nei.
Hei tÄ Thompson, "I kitea i ngÄ rangahau a CFFC ngÄ ngoikoretanga ahumoni o Ätahi whÄnau maha i ngÄ Ähuatanga o te COVID-19. O ngÄ kÄinga e 34% e tino raru ana taha ahumoni, e 22% he kÄinga MÄori. Kei te Äwhina a Te whai hua kia - ora i tÄtahi whakatipuranga rangatahi hou kia pakari taha ahumoni, kia whÄ«tikihia ai rÄtou ki ngÄ pÅ«kenga e ora ai rÄtou i ngÄ raruraru ahumoni ka pÄ i tÅ rÄtou pakeketanga."
Ka whakamahia e ngÄ rauemi ngÄ pakiwaitara mÅ MÄui ki te kÅrero mÅ Åna raukaha me Åna Äheinga ki te hunga rangatahi. KÄore te hÅtaka e whÄiti mai ki te moni, ka atawhaitia anÅ te oranga ahumoni ki ngÄ tauira me Å rÄtou whÄnau mÅ te Ähua ki te taha hinengaro, te taha tinana, te taha whÄnau me te taha wairua.
Hei tÄ Thompson ano, "MÄ Te whai hua - kia ora, ka whakahautia ngÄ tauira kia titiro kÄ ki te whai rawa kia pai ai tÄ rÄtou whakatau me aha rÄtou e taea ai te noho ora. I a rÄtou ka pÄrÄ, ka ako rÄtou i Ätahi pÅ«manawa moni hiranga mÅ waho atu i ngÄ tawhÄ o te kura, e tÅ« pakari ai rÄtou taha Äheitanga ahumoni e puta pai ai rÄtou ki tua ki te ao whÄnui o te mÄtauranga, o te whakangungutanga, o te whai mahi rÄnei."
He tautoko anÅ kei reira mÅ ngÄ kaiako. "Ka whakahaeretia e mÄtou he hui whÄiti whanaketanga mÄtanga ki ngÄ kaiako kia rongo ai rÄtou i te mÄia ki te whakamahi i ngÄ rauemi me te whakaako i te kaupapa. E tuwhera ana te kaupapa ki ngÄ Äkonga me ngÄ whÄnau, ka mutu, i Ätahi kura, ka tae ake ngÄ mema o te whÄnau ki te Äwhina i te whakaako i te hÅtaka," hei tÄ Thompson.
Mai i te whakaterenga o Te whai hua - kia ora i te tau 2019, kua rÄhita mai tÄtahi e 60% o ngÄ kura ki te whakaako i ngÄ rauemi, tÄrÄ tonu ka toro atu ngÄ whakaakoranga ki Ätahi tauira e 42,000. I whakaterea ngÄ rauemi mÄ ngÄ tauira o te Tau 9 me te Tau 10 i tÄrÄ tau.
Kua hoahoatia hoki ngÄ rauemi NCEA mÅ te taumata ki te Kaiaka, ki te Kairangi ka taea nei te tÄpae ki te tautoko i te Taumata 1. He tÄpiritanga Änei ki ngÄ rauemi neke atu i te 300 e wÄtea ana i te pae tukutuku a Sorted in Schools me Te whai hua - kia ora.
MÅ Ätahi atu kÅrero tirohia a sortedinschools.org.nz/mme
New money lessons in te reo help MÄori students gain NCEA
MÄori secondary students are now on their way to gain credits toward NCEA by learning about money thanks to a new collection of learning materials developed by Te Ara Ahunga Ora, the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC).
The CFFC has launched the resources through Te whai hua - kia ora, a sister programme to the successful Sorted in Schools used in mainstream schools around New Zealand. The resources are in te reo MÄori, aligned to unit standards and have gained NZQA accreditation, enabling Äkonga (students) who complete them to gain NCEA credits. They cover money management, saving, debt, goal setting, insurance, investing, KiwiSaver and retirement, and are designed to be taught by kaiako and whÄnau as part of day to day lessons in any subject.
Te whai hua - kia ora is a financial education programme specifically designed for MÄori Medium Education, NZQA accredited and available free to all kura.
The CFFC’s KaikÅkiri (Learning Specialist), Erin Thompson, says the financial impact on Maori communities due to COVID-19 made the launch of these new resources even more critical.
"CFFC research revealed the financially vulnerability of many whÄnau due to the effects of COVID-19. Of the 34% of households facing financial hardship 22% of those were MÄori," says Thompson. "Te whai hua - kia ora is helping a new generation of rangatahi (young people) become financially resilient, so they’re better equipped to weather financial storms throughout their adult lives."
The resources use stories of Maui to relate his strengths and capabilities to rangatahi. Rather than being simply about money, the programme fosters an understanding of what financial wellbeing looks like for the students and their whÄnau in terms of taha hinengaro (mental health), taha tinana (physical health), taha whÄnau (family health) and taha wairua (spiritual health).
"Through Te whai hua - kia ora, Äkonga are encouraged to look at wealth through a different lens so they can determine for themselves what they need to do to attain wellbeing. In the process, they will learn valuable money skills that go beyond the school gates and gain the financial confidence and capability to transition into the wider world of future education, training or employment," says Thompson.
And there is wrap around support for kaiako too. "We run professional development workshops with kaiako to help them feel confident to use the resources and teach the subject. Äkonga and whÄnau are welcome and in some kura, whÄnau members visit to help teach the programme," says Thompson.
Since Te whai hua - kia ora launched in 2019, 60% of kura have registered to teach the resources, potentially reaching more than 42,000 students. Resources for students in Years 9 and 10 were launched last year.
The NCEA resources have also been designed to offer Merit or Excellence grades which can be put toward a Level 1 endorsement. They build on more than 300 resources already available through the Sorted in Schools and Te whai hua - kia ora website.
For more information see sortedinschools.org.nz/mme
