E awhina ana nga akoranga moni hou ki te reo i etahi tauira Maori ki te NCEA - CFFC

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 11:18

Kua takahi ngā tauira Māori kura tuarua i te ara e whiwhi waetohu ai rātou mō te NCEA mā te ako mō te moni i tētahi kohinga rauemi akoako i whanaketia e te Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC).

Kua whakaterea e te CFFC ētahi rauemi mā roto i Te whai hua - kia ora, te hōtaka noho teina ki te kaupapa angitu o Sorted in Schools i whakahaeretia ki ngā kura auraki puta noa i Aotearoa. Kei te reo Māori ngā rauemi e haere hāngai ana ki ngā paerewa, kua whiwhi tohutuku hoki i te NZQA e whiwhi ai ngā ākonga ka tutuki pai i a rātou ētahi waetohu NCEA. Ka tirohia te whakahaere moni, te penapena pūtea, te nama, te whakarite whāinga, te inihua, te haumitanga, te KiwiSaver me te ahungarua, ka hoahoatia ēnei kia whakaakona e te kaiako me te whānau hei wāhanga o ngā akoranga o ia rā mō tētahi kaupapa.

Ko Te whai hua - kia ora anake the hōtaka mātauranga ahumoni kua hoahoatia mō te Kura Rumaki Reo Māori, kua whai tohu tuku NZQA anō me te wātea ki ngā kura katoa mō te kore utu.

Hei tā te Kaikōkiri o te CFFC, a Erin Thompson, i te pākaha taha ahumoni o te COVID-19 ki ngā hapori Māori, kātahi ka tino hiranga rawa atu te whakaterenga o ngā rauemi hou nei.

Hei tā Thompson, "I kitea i ngā rangahau a CFFC ngā ngoikoretanga ahumoni o ētahi whānau maha i ngā āhuatanga o te COVID-19. O ngā kāinga e 34% e tino raru ana taha ahumoni, e 22% he kāinga Māori. Kei te āwhina a Te whai hua kia - ora i tētahi whakatipuranga rangatahi hou kia pakari taha ahumoni, kia whītikihia ai rātou ki ngā pūkenga e ora ai rātou i ngā raruraru ahumoni ka pā i tō rātou pakeketanga."

Ka whakamahia e ngā rauemi ngā pakiwaitara mō Māui ki te kōrero mō ōna raukaha me ōna āheinga ki te hunga rangatahi. Kāore te hōtaka e whāiti mai ki te moni, ka atawhaitia anō te oranga ahumoni ki ngā tauira me ō rātou whānau mō te āhua ki te taha hinengaro, te taha tinana, te taha whānau me te taha wairua.

Hei tā Thompson ano, "Mā Te whai hua - kia ora, ka whakahautia ngā tauira kia titiro kē ki te whai rawa kia pai ai tā rātou whakatau me aha rātou e taea ai te noho ora. I a rātou ka pērā, ka ako rātou i ētahi pūmanawa moni hiranga mō waho atu i ngā tawhā o te kura, e tū pakari ai rātou taha āheitanga ahumoni e puta pai ai rātou ki tua ki te ao whānui o te mātauranga, o te whakangungutanga, o te whai mahi rānei."

He tautoko anō kei reira mō ngā kaiako. "Ka whakahaeretia e mātou he hui whāiti whanaketanga mātanga ki ngā kaiako kia rongo ai rātou i te māia ki te whakamahi i ngā rauemi me te whakaako i te kaupapa. E tuwhera ana te kaupapa ki ngā ākonga me ngā whānau, ka mutu, i ētahi kura, ka tae ake ngā mema o te whānau ki te āwhina i te whakaako i te hōtaka," hei tā Thompson.

Mai i te whakaterenga o Te whai hua - kia ora i te tau 2019, kua rēhita mai tētahi e 60% o ngā kura ki te whakaako i ngā rauemi, tērā tonu ka toro atu ngā whakaakoranga ki ētahi tauira e 42,000. I whakaterea ngā rauemi mā ngā tauira o te Tau 9 me te Tau 10 i tērā tau.

Kua hoahoatia hoki ngā rauemi NCEA mō te taumata ki te Kaiaka, ki te Kairangi ka taea nei te tāpae ki te tautoko i te Taumata 1. He tāpiritanga ēnei ki ngā rauemi neke atu i te 300 e wātea ana i te pae tukutuku a Sorted in Schools me Te whai hua - kia ora.

Mō ētahi atu kōrero tirohia a sortedinschools.org.nz/mme

-----------

New money lessons in te reo help Māori students gain NCEA

Māori secondary students are now on their way to gain credits toward NCEA by learning about money thanks to a new collection of learning materials developed by Te Ara Ahunga Ora, the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC).

The CFFC has launched the resources through Te whai hua - kia ora, a sister programme to the successful Sorted in Schools used in mainstream schools around New Zealand. The resources are in te reo Māori, aligned to unit standards and have gained NZQA accreditation, enabling ākonga (students) who complete them to gain NCEA credits. They cover money management, saving, debt, goal setting, insurance, investing, KiwiSaver and retirement, and are designed to be taught by kaiako and whānau as part of day to day lessons in any subject.

Te whai hua - kia ora is a financial education programme specifically designed for Māori Medium Education, NZQA accredited and available free to all kura.

The CFFC’s Kaikōkiri (Learning Specialist), Erin Thompson, says the financial impact on Maori communities due to COVID-19 made the launch of these new resources even more critical.

"CFFC research revealed the financially vulnerability of many whānau due to the effects of COVID-19. Of the 34% of households facing financial hardship 22% of those were Māori," says Thompson. "Te whai hua - kia ora is helping a new generation of rangatahi (young people) become financially resilient, so they’re better equipped to weather financial storms throughout their adult lives."

The resources use stories of Maui to relate his strengths and capabilities to rangatahi. Rather than being simply about money, the programme fosters an understanding of what financial wellbeing looks like for the students and their whānau in terms of taha hinengaro (mental health), taha tinana (physical health), taha whānau (family health) and taha wairua (spiritual health).

"Through Te whai hua - kia ora, ākonga are encouraged to look at wealth through a different lens so they can determine for themselves what they need to do to attain wellbeing. In the process, they will learn valuable money skills that go beyond the school gates and gain the financial confidence and capability to transition into the wider world of future education, training or employment," says Thompson.

And there is wrap around support for kaiako too. "We run professional development workshops with kaiako to help them feel confident to use the resources and teach the subject. Ākonga and whānau are welcome and in some kura, whānau members visit to help teach the programme," says Thompson.

Since Te whai hua - kia ora launched in 2019, 60% of kura have registered to teach the resources, potentially reaching more than 42,000 students. Resources for students in Years 9 and 10 were launched last year.

The NCEA resources have also been designed to offer Merit or Excellence grades which can be put toward a Level 1 endorsement. They build on more than 300 resources already available through the Sorted in Schools and Te whai hua - kia ora website.

For more information see sortedinschools.org.nz/mme