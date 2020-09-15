'Domino's raising some dough to help Youthline close the funding gap'

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 11:31

This Thursday, 17th September, Domino’s is raising some dough to help fund Youthline’s vital phone and text service, with $1 from every pizza sold between 4pm-9pm being donated.

Due to COVID, Youthline has seen a significant increase in the number of people reaching out for support through their Helpline service this year, while also experiencing a shortfall in funds. This is a trend that looks to continue as economic downturns disproportionately impact the mental health and wellbeing of young people.

Youthline only receives $90,000 from the government for their Helpline and needs to fundraise a further $1 million each year to continue to run the service. Youthline relies heavily on companies like Domino’s to keep the doors open.

"Covid-19 has highlighted our Helpline funding gap. The donations we receive from organisations like Domino’s are essential. Without them, we simply wouldn’t be in a position to engage with the more than 247,488 contacts to our Helpline and more than 26,600 individual young people we work with every year," says Shae Ronald, Youthline CEO. "Domino’s is helping us to close the gap in the funds we need to continue to provide our National Helpline Services free to all young people and their families, around the country."

In the past 12 months Domino’s has given Youthline over $90,000 and since the partnership began in 2015, they have provided approximately $355,000 in support.

What does this mean in real terms? $355,000 equates to: - 15,640 young people receiving 10 minutes of phone support through the helpline, or - 79,596 text message responses, or - 418 newly trained Helpline volunteers

This year’s Doughraiser will run on Thursday 17th September between the hours of 4pm-9pm and during that time $1 from each pizza sold will go to Youthline. The company is hoping to raise over $36,000 on the night through all its stores nationwide.

"Domino’s is focused on supporting our local communities and the partnership with Youthline is extremely important to us," says Domino’s New Zealand General Manager Cameron Toomey. "We know how critical their work in the community is and we are privileged to be able to help support them."

"The Doughraiser on Thursday is a great excuse for Kiwi’s around the country to have their own pizza party and support a great cause at the same time."

The Youthline Doughraiser is on Thursday 17th September. $1 from each pizza sold between the hours of 4pm-9pm will be donated to Youthline. To donate directly text ‘DONATE’ to 234.