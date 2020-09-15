Police seeking information on Tony Moses

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 16:30

Attribute to Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 29-year-old Tony Moses who was admitted to Middlemore Hospital early this morning with a single gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Moses left the hospital of his own volition soon after being admitted.

Moses requires urgent medical treatment and surgery to remove the projectile.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and cannot rule out the possibility that the injury was accidentally self-inflicted.

Moses also has warrants for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm and breaching release conditions.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding Moses’ whereabouts or unlawful firearms in the community to contact Police in confidence on the 105 non-emergency reporting line quoting reference number 200915/0771.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.