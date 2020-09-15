Let’s talk rates with Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 15 September, 2020 - 16:33

Council has taken on board community feedback about the way rates are allocated across TairÄwhiti, has reviewed the rating system and is proposing changes.

Council would not collect any additional revenue from the proposed changes but if adopted, it will mean the amount each ratepayer pays will change.

There are five parts to the proposed change:

- Changing the general rate.

- Changing the roading rates in the forestry sector.

- Changing the wastewater rates.

- Changing how stormwater rates are allocated.

- Removing the rate for city centre management and promotion.

The proposed changes would reduce rates by a small amount for many residential properties in the city, but rates for multi-unit rating units such as retirement villages will increase.

Rates for pastoral and horticultural farms would also increase by a small amount and there would be a larger increase for forestry land.

"The proposed changes will impact rates on each property differently; some will increase, some will decrease, but GDC have created an online rates tool to see how the proposed rate changes would affect properties," said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

Community hui will be held throughout the region to hear the community’s thoughts and feedback on these proposed changes.

Visit the Let’s Talk Rates website https://www.gdc.govt.nz/lets-talk-rates for details about each of the proposed rate changes, to use the rates tool, for up to date information on community hui and to tell Council what you think about the proposed rate changes.

Submissions for Let’s Talk Rates close on 14 October 2020.