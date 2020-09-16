Crash on Railway Road and Clevely Line intersection

|
Police are at the scene of a train vs bus crash at the intersection of Railway Road and Clevely Line, Bunnythorpe.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 8:05am.
Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
