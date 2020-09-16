Joy riders wrecking reserves prompt barriers - Taupo District Council

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 11:26

Barriers are being installed at access points to green spaces around Turangi following costly and unsightly damage to reserves.

TaupÅ District Council customer relations manager for Turangi Andy Hema said contractors were taking action to minimise the damage and risk to the community by installing the barriers to prevent quad bike access and slow down motorbikes.

"These people are hooning around making a huge mess pulling doughnuts on our sportsfields," he said. "It’s costing the community money that could be better spent elsewhere."

Mr Hema said the surfaces needed to be kept in good condition and it was sad to see them decimated so regularly.

"Our rangatahi and sports clubs depend on these reserves for their sports and activities," Mr Hema said. "These few people are also putting people at risk by driving in these areas at speed."

The barriers intended to prevent quad bike access and slow down motorbikes, but would still leave adequate room for mobility scooters to use them.

Barriers had been installed between Meri Grove and Te Hei Place and were currently going up at the entry points to the green space between Mawake Place and Te Aonini Road. More would follow, Mr Hema said.

"I would love for people to have a good hard think before they get on their bikes and drive them dangerously around our town," he said. "It’s putting our whanau at risk and we need to think about safety and the cost to our community."