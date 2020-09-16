SH25 now open between Whangamata and Hikuai

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 12:18

UPDATE: The road is now open under Stop/Go traffic management.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 25 is closed between Whangamata and Hikuai due to a bush fire, which has crossed the highway at Toko Road near Onemana.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, delay travel where possible or make use of the detour.

Southbound traffic should use State Highway 25A, State Highway 26 and State Highway 2, before rejoining SH25. Northbound traffic should use the same route in reverse.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says the road is likely to remain closed for at least the next few hours and encourages people to visit the Journey Planner website for up to date information on the road closure, detour route, traffic and other key information.

"Please stay safe, avoid the area and follow the instructions of any emergency personnel and traffic management staff at the cordons."

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience.

