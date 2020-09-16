First meeting of Fire and Emergency Hawke's Bay Local Advisory Committee

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 14:52

A significant milestone was reached this week with the first meeting of the Fire and Emergency Hawke’s Bay Local Advisory Committee.

Local Advisory Committees are responsible for providing independent advice from a local perspective to the Fire and Emergency Board to inform local emergency planning. They will work closely with a wide range of people to do this, including the local Fire and Emergency management team.

Hawke’s Bay Local Advisory Committee Chair Jeremy Harker says the Committee’s first face-to-face meeting on 14 and 15 September was a tangible step forward for the Committee and for Fire and Emergency.

"It was great to have the Committee all together and to meet with members of Fire and Emergency’s regional team. We covered a lot of ground and were able to identify our key community contacts - those people we need to engage with to form our advice."

Fire and Emergency Area Manager for Hawke’s Bay Ken Cooper says it was great to be part of the first meeting.

"We look forward to working closely with our committee to build a common understanding of Hawke’s Bay’s needs and considering how we address these at a local level. The work of the Local Advisory Committee will also strengthen connections between Fire and Emergency and our local communities in the area."

On Monday the Committee was hosted at Pukemokimoki Marae in Napier.

Wider Local Advisory Committee community engagement is expected to begin in early 2021.

More information about our first seven Local Advisory Committees in Northland, TairÄwhiti, Hawke’s Bay, Chatham Islands, the West Coast, Marlborough, and Otago is available on the Fire and Emergency website (fireandemergency.nz/LACs).