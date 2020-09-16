Upcoming safety works on SH1 south of Cambridge - NZTA

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 16:27

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises work to make State Highway 1 near Fergusson Gully Road safer is due to commence in the week beginning 21 September and continue until early November, weather permitting.

This work is part of a series of improvements to reduce the crash risk on the section of SH1 between Fergusson Gully Road and Maungatautari Road. This 6.8km road has resulted in 13 serious injuries between 2014 and 2019. Initial works will see the install 2.5km of median barrier between Fergusson Gully Road and south of Keeley’s Reserve, utilising road width available because of the widening completed in 2018.

SH1 is expected to remain open in both directions while the project is underway. There will be temporary traffic management in place to keep workers and motorists safe, including a 30km/h temporary speed limit through the work zone.

The works are expected to be completed in three phases. Initial traffic management setup will be for 48 hours and move traffic onto the shoulder so initial work and further investigations can be completed. The second phase will be used to install the median barriers. Temporary traffic management will be removed between the two stages, but an 80km/h temporary speed limit will remain in place.

Motorists should expect to see heavy trucks, machinery, lanes shifts and cones along this part of the highway. It may also be necessary to operate Stop/Go traffic management for short periods. These measures are in place to ensure the safety of both road users and road workers.

Further median and roadside barriers are also planned to address key safety risks further south on the state highway down to Maungatautari Road. Waka Kotahi is currently investigating potential options and will be in a position to share more information on preferred designs with the community shortly.

Safety barriers prevent head-on crashes and therefore make a big difference in reducing potential deaths and injuries if someone makes a mistake.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their patience while we undertake these important safety improvements.

Information about this and other work happening on SH1 between Cambridge and Piarere can be found at www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/cambridge-to-piarere/cambridge-to-piarere-safer-roads-and-roadsides/

Motorists travelling between Cambridge and Tauranga should also be aware of road reconstruction works underway on the western (Waikato) side of the Kaimai Ranges from next week through until mid-October. Please allow additional time for your journeys to take into account both sets of works. More information can be found at https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/road-works-to-get-underway-on-western-side-of-kaimai-ranges-from-next-week/

