Police acknowledge Hastings City Assist team

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 17:30

Joint statement from Hawke's Bay Police and the Hastings District Council:

The Hastings City Assist team was honoured by Police in a special ceremony at the Hastings District Council chamber today.

The event was an opportunity to celebrate the team respectfully known as the 'eyes and ears' of the Central business district.

The team, which is managed by the Council, started seven years ago with a second team established in Flaxmere four years ago.

They are now a common sight providing assistance to visitors, residents and retailers.

"Having this team of hardworking and passionate people working in partnership with us has proved extremely valuable.

We consider them to be the Kaitiaki of our central Hastings city area," says Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Jeanette Park.

"They know their neighbourhood, they know their people, and because of this they have a vested interest in looking out for their community.

"Being able to take the time to stop and thank them, as we have done today, is important to us."

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says it was wonderful to have our City Assist team recognised by the Police for their outstanding work in our city.

"The City Assist team are not only ambassadors for our city, but are also brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers for the people of Heretaunga providing support and a smile.

"Seven years on it is a great success.

Our community love our City Assist team and the programme is held up as a great model."

Mayor Hazlehurst said the City Assist team has a great partnership with the Police who are always there when the teams need support.