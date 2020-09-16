Check the tohuto is on your place name, it’s important - Land Information NZ

|
"During Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori - MÄori Language Week, New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is celebrating the use of macrons on place names and we want all New Zealanders to do the same," says Mr Anselm Haanen, Board Chairperson.
"Macrons don’t just change pronunciation by lengthening the vowel sound, they change meaning too. And meaning is important when it comes to a place name creating a feeling of belonging to a community.
"This connection is important and one of the criteria the Board takes into account when making naming decisions on places and features around Aotearoa New Zealand," he says.
For example, MÄpua means ‘a place of abundance’. However, without the macron it can mean a kind of crying or sobbing."
And according to the mana whenua, RuakÄkÄ refers to ‘a place where the kÄkÄ parrot hides’. Without the macrons it means something very different! In 2019 RuakÄkÄ Primary School led the charge to add the macrons to kÄkÄ. They wanted to move on from the nickname the mispronunciation created by not having macrons.
In 2019, RuakÄkÄ was one of over 400 official MÄori place names that had macrons applied. This year the Board did the same for over 160 from MangÅnui to RÄpaki Bay.
"Adding macrons to these names in one go is a lot quicker than our usual naming processes but is important when it comes to established place names having the correct meaning," says Haanen.
"When officially naming New Zealand features and places, the Board has an important role in ensuring New Zealanders feel connected to their land, communities and the history that tells the place name’s story.
In deciding on MÄori place names, the Board uses the orthographic guidelines (PDF) of Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori (the MÄori Language Commission).
"We endorse Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori’s goal of making macron use part of everyday life for all New Zealanders. Making sure a place name is correct is an important step to ensuring we are celebrating what’s at the heart of that name, which is the meaning," says Haanen.
Check out official, as well as non-official place names, on the NZ Gazetteer, where you can also find information about place name origins and meanings.
Did you know that official place names are required to be used on all official maps, signs, and publications? Making sure we use macrons correctly means that we will see the right place name, hear the correct pronunciation and know the correct meaning.
Hei tÄ Mr Anselm Haanen, Toihau o te Poari, "I Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori, e whakanuia ana e te New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa te whakamahia o te tohutÅ ki te ingoa wÄhi, me tÅ mÄtou hiahia kia pÄnei anÅ te katoa o Aotearoa."
"KÄore e panonitia noatia e te tohutÅ te Ähua o te whakahua i te ingoa mÄ te whakaroa ake i te oropuare, ka rerekÄ anÅ ko te tikanga o te ingoa. Ka mutu, e hira ana te tikanga o te ingoa wÄhi, e rongo ai te tangata i tÅna hononga ki te hapori.
Hei tÄna anÅ, "He mea hira te hononga nei, koia nei hoki tÄtahi o ngÄ paearu ka Äta whakaarohia e te Poari ina whakatau ia mÅ te ingoa wÄhi me te tÄrainga whenua puta noa i Aotearoa."
Hei tauira, ko te tikanga o te MÄpua ko ‘tÄtahi wÄhi nui te hua’. Heoi, ka kore te tohutÅ, kua kÅrero mÅ te tangi, mÅ te hotu o te manawa."
Ka mutu, e ai ki te mana whenua, e kÅrero ana a RuakÄkÄ mÅ ‘tÄtahi wÄhi e huna ai te kÄkÄ’. Ka kore te tohutÅ, he tikanga kÄ noa atu tÅna! I te tau 2019 ka kÅkiritia e te Kura Tuatahi o RuakÄkÄ te hoatu tohutÅ ki te kÄkÄ. I hiahia rÄtou kia neke whakamua rÄtou i te ingoa kÄrangaranga i hua mai i te hÄ o te whakahuatia o te ingoa i te kore tohutÅ.
I te 2019, ko RuakÄkÄ tÄtahi o Ätahi ingoa wÄhi mana e 400 neke atu i hoatu ai he tohutÅ hei whakatika i te ingoa. I tÄnei tau i pÄnei anÅ te Poari mÅ Ätahi ingoa wÄhi 160 neke atu mai i MangÅnui ki RÄpaki Bay.
Hei tÄ Haanen anÅ, "He tere ake te hoatu tohutÅ ki ngÄ ingoa nei ina mahia tÅpÅ«tia i te wÄ kotahi tÄnÄ i te Äta whai i Ä mÄtou tukanga taunaha, engari e tino hira ana te tikanga o te ingoa ka tae ana ki ngÄ ingoa wÄhi kua roa noa atu e noho mai ana.
"Ina mana te taunahatia o tÄtahi tÄrainga whenua me tÄtahi wÄhi i Aotearoa, he wÄhi nui tonu kei te Poari e tÅ«turu rongo ai te tangata o Aotearoa i tÅna hononga ki te whenua, ki te hapori me ngÄ kÅrero tuku iho ka whakaaturia e te ingoa wÄhi.
Ina whakatauhia te ingoa wÄhi MÄori, ka whai te Poari i ngÄ tikanga tuhi a Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori.
Hei tÄ Haanen, "E tautoko ana mÄtou i te whÄinga a Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori kia whakamahia te tohutÅ i ngÄ mahi o ia rÄ e te katoa o Aotearoa. He mea hira tonu te whai kia tika te ingoa o tÄtahi wÄhi e pono ai tÄ tÄtou whakanui i te tino o taua ingoa, ko tÅna tikanga tÄrÄ."
Tirohia ngÄ ingoa mana me ÄrÄ kÄore anÅ i mana, i te NZ Gazetteer, ka kitea anÅ i reira ngÄ kÅrero mÅ te pÅ«takenga mai me te tikanga o te ingoa wÄhi.
I mÅhio rÄnei koe me mÄtua whakamahi te ingoa wÄhi mana i ngÄ mahere Åkawa, i ngÄ tohu me ngÄ tÄnga Åkawa katoa? MÄ te Äta whakmahi tika i te tohutÅ e kitea ai te ingoa wÄhi tika, e rangona ai te whakahua tika, e mÅhiotia ai te tino tikanga o tÄtahi wÄhi.
