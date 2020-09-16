Check the tohuto is on your place name, it’s important - Land Information NZ

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 17:38

"During Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori - MÄori Language Week, New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is celebrating the use of macrons on place names and we want all New Zealanders to do the same," says Mr Anselm Haanen, Board Chairperson.

"Macrons don’t just change pronunciation by lengthening the vowel sound, they change meaning too. And meaning is important when it comes to a place name creating a feeling of belonging to a community.

"This connection is important and one of the criteria the Board takes into account when making naming decisions on places and features around Aotearoa New Zealand," he says.

For example, MÄpua means ‘a place of abundance’. However, without the macron it can mean a kind of crying or sobbing."

And according to the mana whenua, RuakÄkÄ refers to ‘a place where the kÄkÄ parrot hides’. Without the macrons it means something very different! In 2019 RuakÄkÄ Primary School led the charge to add the macrons to kÄkÄ. They wanted to move on from the nickname the mispronunciation created by not having macrons.

In 2019, RuakÄkÄ was one of over 400 official MÄori place names that had macrons applied. This year the Board did the same for over 160 from MangÅnui to RÄpaki Bay.

"Adding macrons to these names in one go is a lot quicker than our usual naming processes but is important when it comes to established place names having the correct meaning," says Haanen.

"When officially naming New Zealand features and places, the Board has an important role in ensuring New Zealanders feel connected to their land, communities and the history that tells the place name’s story.

In deciding on MÄori place names, the Board uses the orthographic guidelines (PDF) of Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori (the MÄori Language Commission).

"We endorse Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori’s goal of making macron use part of everyday life for all New Zealanders. Making sure a place name is correct is an important step to ensuring we are celebrating what’s at the heart of that name, which is the meaning," says Haanen.

Check out official, as well as non-official place names, on the NZ Gazetteer, where you can also find information about place name origins and meanings.

Did you know that official place names are required to be used on all official maps, signs, and publications? Making sure we use macrons correctly means that we will see the right place name, hear the correct pronunciation and know the correct meaning.

Hei tÄ Mr Anselm Haanen, Toihau o te Poari, "I Te Wiki o te Reo MÄori, e whakanuia ana e te New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa te whakamahia o te tohutÅ ki te ingoa wÄhi, me tÅ mÄtou hiahia kia pÄnei anÅ te katoa o Aotearoa."

"KÄore e panonitia noatia e te tohutÅ te Ähua o te whakahua i te ingoa mÄ te whakaroa ake i te oropuare, ka rerekÄ anÅ ko te tikanga o te ingoa. Ka mutu, e hira ana te tikanga o te ingoa wÄhi, e rongo ai te tangata i tÅna hononga ki te hapori.

Hei tÄna anÅ, "He mea hira te hononga nei, koia nei hoki tÄtahi o ngÄ paearu ka Äta whakaarohia e te Poari ina whakatau ia mÅ te ingoa wÄhi me te tÄrainga whenua puta noa i Aotearoa."

Hei tauira, ko te tikanga o te MÄpua ko ‘tÄtahi wÄhi nui te hua’. Heoi, ka kore te tohutÅ, kua kÅrero mÅ te tangi, mÅ te hotu o te manawa."

Ka mutu, e ai ki te mana whenua, e kÅrero ana a RuakÄkÄ mÅ ‘tÄtahi wÄhi e huna ai te kÄkÄ’. Ka kore te tohutÅ, he tikanga kÄ noa atu tÅna! I te tau 2019 ka kÅkiritia e te Kura Tuatahi o RuakÄkÄ te hoatu tohutÅ ki te kÄkÄ. I hiahia rÄtou kia neke whakamua rÄtou i te ingoa kÄrangaranga i hua mai i te hÄ o te whakahuatia o te ingoa i te kore tohutÅ.

I te 2019, ko RuakÄkÄ tÄtahi o Ätahi ingoa wÄhi mana e 400 neke atu i hoatu ai he tohutÅ hei whakatika i te ingoa. I tÄnei tau i pÄnei anÅ te Poari mÅ Ätahi ingoa wÄhi 160 neke atu mai i MangÅnui ki RÄpaki Bay.

Hei tÄ Haanen anÅ, "He tere ake te hoatu tohutÅ ki ngÄ ingoa nei ina mahia tÅpÅ«tia i te wÄ kotahi tÄnÄ i te Äta whai i Ä mÄtou tukanga taunaha, engari e tino hira ana te tikanga o te ingoa ka tae ana ki ngÄ ingoa wÄhi kua roa noa atu e noho mai ana.

"Ina mana te taunahatia o tÄtahi tÄrainga whenua me tÄtahi wÄhi i Aotearoa, he wÄhi nui tonu kei te Poari e tÅ«turu rongo ai te tangata o Aotearoa i tÅna hononga ki te whenua, ki te hapori me ngÄ kÅrero tuku iho ka whakaaturia e te ingoa wÄhi.

Ina whakatauhia te ingoa wÄhi MÄori, ka whai te Poari i ngÄ tikanga tuhi a Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori.

Hei tÄ Haanen, "E tautoko ana mÄtou i te whÄinga a Te Taura Whiri i te reo MÄori kia whakamahia te tohutÅ i ngÄ mahi o ia rÄ e te katoa o Aotearoa. He mea hira tonu te whai kia tika te ingoa o tÄtahi wÄhi e pono ai tÄ tÄtou whakanui i te tino o taua ingoa, ko tÅna tikanga tÄrÄ."

Tirohia ngÄ ingoa mana me ÄrÄ kÄore anÅ i mana, i te NZ Gazetteer, ka kitea anÅ i reira ngÄ kÅrero mÅ te pÅ«takenga mai me te tikanga o te ingoa wÄhi.

I mÅhio rÄnei koe me mÄtua whakamahi te ingoa wÄhi mana i ngÄ mahere Åkawa, i ngÄ tohu me ngÄ tÄnga Åkawa katoa? MÄ te Äta whakmahi tika i te tohutÅ e kitea ai te ingoa wÄhi tika, e rangona ai te whakahua tika, e mÅhiotia ai te tino tikanga o tÄtahi wÄhi.