Asia Pacific children say they’re experiencing more climate disasters - World Vision

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 18:00

Three quarters of children and young people in the Asia-Pacific region say they’re experiencing more climate-related disasters, and that economic opportunities for their families are adversely affected.

They’re calling on their leaders to step up actions to tackle the climate crisis, including the strengthening of policies and plans to mitigate disaster risks and promote resilience.

The appeal is part of a report called, "Guardians of the Planet", released by five leading international aid agencies. The report surveyed nearly 10,000 children and youths in 12 Asia-Pacific countries.

Its key findings are:

77% of children and youths noticed an increase in climate-related disasters locally in the last two years and identified a decrease in economic opportunities because of climate change.

Children and youths identified themselves as the most vulnerable group during disasters, followed by the elderly, those with disabilities and pregnant women.

"We can definitely stop climate change. There is nothing youths cannot achieve. The industries contributing to air pollution should not be allowed. There is a need for effective implementation of laws and policies," said 18-year-old Rajo.

"We need to also listen to children and youths who are experiencing the impact of climate change first-hand. Children want to be heard. Together with them and our partners, we are working to ensure a green and resilient approach for a sustainable future, in tandem with COVID-19 recovery measures," says Meimei Leung, Asia-Pacific Humanitarian Emergency Affairs Director, World Vision International.

The Guardians of the Planet report compiles data from face-to-face and online interviews with young people from Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, and Solomon Islands. The agencies releasing the report are World Vision, UNICEF, United Nations Major Group for Children and Youth, Plan International and Save the Children.