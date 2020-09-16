Serious crash in Egmont Village - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-car crash on Upland Road, Egmont Village.
Police were called about 4.45pm.
Initial indications are one person has been seriously injured.
The road is closed, and diversions will be in place.
Motorists should avoid the area.
