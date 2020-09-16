Christchurch Powerball player wins $5 million

Wednesday, 16 September, 2020 - 22:11

It will be celebrations all round for a lucky Powerball player from Christchurch after taking home $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The $5.5 million prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Tonight’s win comes just a week after an Auckland Powerball player won $4.3 million. The draw before, another lucky Auckland player scored $4.2 million and in the draw before that a lucky Christchurch Powerball player won a life-changing $10.5 million!

One other Lotto player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Mayfield Superette in Auckland.

Strike rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Mayfield Superette in Auckland should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

At Alert Level 2 Lotto NZ counters across the country can remain open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.