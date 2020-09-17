Finalists for the 2020 Broadband Compare Awards revealed

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 06:00

The finalists for the 2020 Broadband Compare Awards have been announced today. The awards, which are supported by Hauwei, recognise excellence in the New Zealand broadband industry, celebrating companies that provide the very best products and services.

Gavin Male, Founder and CEO of NZ Compare says, "We believe that 2020, in particular, is a time to recognize success and celebrate NZ’s broadband industry. As an essential service the entire telecoms sector has been working hard to keep NZ connected during challenging times. These companies have come up with innovative solutions and put their customers first and we’re delighted to see so many great companies put their best foot forward and enter the Awards."

Male continues, "We were thrilled by the record number of entries for this year’s awards, representing a wide range of brands and companies. As always, the level of competition has been intense. Our judging panel were impressed by the quality of entrants and selecting the winners from these finalists will be a tough task!"

Entries to the awards came from a wide range of broadband and digital service providers - from large national players like 2Degree, Vodafone, Sky, Stuff Fibre, NOW, MyRepublic, Slingshot and Megatel to specialist providers like Farmside, Gravity Internet, Wireless Nation and Network 4 Learning.

Winners of the Broadband Compare Awards will be announced at a gala awards event taking place at the Maritime Room in Auckland’s Viaduct harbour on Friday 16th October. Tickets are available to purchase at https://www.broadbandawards.co.nz/event/ticket/index