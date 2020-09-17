Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 11:41

Rocket Lab Releases Limited Edition Mission Patch to Support Endangered Bird Conservation

All proceeds from the sale of the unique Race To Space mission patch will go directly to the Department of Conservation’s (DOC) tÅ«turuatu (Shore Plover) protection

Mahia, New Zealand. 17 September 2020 - A protected New Zealand native bird wearing an astronaut helmet and riding a rocket to space feature as part of a fundraising drive by Rocket Lab for the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Rocket Lab, the New Zealand-founded company launching small satellites to space from Hawke’s Bay, is raising money for DOC’s protection efforts of the critically endangered tÅ«turuatu (Shore Plover) located on Waikawa (Portland Island) off the tip of the Mahia Peninsula.

Rocket Lab established the world’s first private orbital launch complex, Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, on the Mahia Peninsula in 2016, which has been the launch site for 14 Electron missions carrying 55 satellites to space. The number of tÅ«turuatu on nearby Waikawa has risen to more than 80 birds since DOC introduced them to the island in 1999, making up 33% of the total population of tÅ«turuatu in the world.

In support of the bird’s protection, Rocket Lab has released a limited-edition Race To Space mission patch with 100% of proceeds going towards DOC’s tÅ«turuatu protection programme.

The Race to Space mission patch design was submitted by conservation scientist Dr Stephanie Galla, a former researcher at the University of Canterbury who worked with DOC to manage threatened birds from Boise, Idaho, as part of a global competition to design a unique Rocket Lab mission patch.

Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 Manager, Chuck Dowdell, says Rocket Lab launch staff have supported tÅ«turuatu conservation previously by dedicating their time and transport services to the protection programme.

"The Mahia Peninsula is a special place for our team as both the home of our first launch site and a place of cultural and environmental importance. As the launchers of the world’s 4th most frequently launched rocket in the world last year, we’re determined to be a leader in not just the sustainable use of space but also kaitiaki (guardians) of the land on which we operate and the environment around us."

DOC Biodiversity Ranger Helen Jonas, who leads tÅ«turuatu work on Waikawa, says, "TÅ«turuatu are unique and quirky little birds but sadly they’re a critically threatened species. There are only about 250 in the wild with secure populations are just on three islands, the second-largest population being Waikawa. We really appreciate support like this fundraising patch, which will help boost the resources available for protecting tÅ«turuatu and also raise awareness. These little guys need all the help they can get."

All proceeds will go towards volunteer efforts and DOC’s 10-year plan for tÅ«turuatu, which includes the translocation of new birds to Waikawa if required and swapping eggs with other tÅ«turuatu populations to keep the species genetically healthy.

The limited-edition Rocket Lab Mission Patch is available at www.shop.rocketlab.co.nz.