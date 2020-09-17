Working together to keep crowded places safe

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 12:17

Police has today released a strategy to assist owners and operators to increase the safety, protection and resilience of crowded places across New Zealand.

Crowded places are locations that large numbers of people access easily and predictably.

They include sporting arenas, transport hubs and public transport, buildings and offices, schools, shopping centres, restaurants, hotels, theatres and other entertainment venues, community festivals and markets, houses of worship, tourist attractions, and civic spaces.

Crowded places also include open spaces like busy urban streets, parks and pedestrian malls.

Protecting Our Crowded Places from Attack: New Zealand’s Strategy sets out a consistent approach to promote the safety of crowded places.

It explains what crowded places are, the risks they pose, and how businesses, event organisers, sports clubs, charities, community and religious groups, central government agencies and local government agencies can help to keep people safe.

"Along with the strategy there are guidelines and tools to help owners and operators of crowded places and new messaging about what you should do if you are involved in an attack," says Assistant Commissioner Sandra Venables.

"We acknowledge that the global pandemic prevention measures currently in place mean gathering numbers are restricted, however, the strategy’s principles and advice will always be relevant."

"This strategy aims to help owners and operators assess the vulnerability of their site and develop protective security measures proportionate to their level of risk.

This should be done as part of their existing emergency planning and health and safety practices."

"It’s vital that all those responsible for crowded places know where to go for information and advice on how to better protect their sites.

There’s also advice for the public in case they find themselves caught up in an incident," Assistant Commissioner Venables says.

"If you’re at a crowded place that’s attacked, remember these three words: ESCAPE. HIDE. TELL.

That means moving quickly and quietly away from danger, staying out of sight, silencing your phone and - when it is safe to do so - calling Police on 111."

The strategy, together with tools to support assessment and planning are available here.

To report suspicious or unusual behaviour:

Complete a report at 105.police.govt.nz or call Police’s non-emergency number 105

Visit your nearest Police station

Phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Remember, in an emergency call 111.

To report information of national security concern, contact the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service on 0800 747 224, or complete an online form at https://providinginformation.nzsis.govt.nz/