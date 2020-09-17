Free parking in Blenheim and Picton extended until June 2021 - council

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 12:58

Councillors have agreed to extend free parking in Blenheim and Picton until 30 June 2021.

From 1 October the first hour of parking in both towns will be free.

Mayor John Leggett, said the initiative, originally introduced in May, aims to encourage people into the Picton and Blenheim CBDs to help boost retail sales and hospitality activity to assist Marlborough’s COVID-19 recovery.

"The information we’ve received since May shows that free parking has been effective. Pay by Plate data reports vehicle visits to the CBD are starting to return to pre-COVID levels."

"This is a great result and shows that Marlburians are getting out and supporting local shops and hospitality businesses," Mayor Leggett said.

Councillor Brian Dawson, who holds the parking portfolio, says the first hour free parking will apply to both on and off-street parking.

"Offering the first hour free aligns with the average length of time people are parking in the CBD on-street car parks," Clr Dawson said.

During today’s Council meeting it was also decided that 50% of the projected shortfall to Council’s parking account - the result of free parking, will be off-set by funding from Council’s Emergency Reserves account.

Mayor Leggett said it’s important to understand that free parking does result in funding implications.

"Council will need to carefully consider how best to manage parking in future as part of its Long Term Plan 2021-31," he said.

People parking in Blenheim or Picton are reminded to activate a Pay by Plate meter by entering their registration plate number, even if they’re staying for less than one hour.

Alternatively, people can remotely pay for parking by using the PayMyPark phone app once their first hour of free time has expired.

The Alfred Street car park is included in the first hour free initiative. However, all day tariffs for the car park building and all day car parks remain at $4 per day.

Please phone the Council on Ph: 03 520 7400 or email mdc@marlborough.govt.nz if you require further advice or assistance.