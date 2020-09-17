Serious crash on Queen Street, Thames - NZ Police

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash on Queen Street, Thames.
Emergency services were alerted to the car vs pedestrian crash just after midday.
One person is reported to be critically injured.
The road is closed and diversions are in place at Richmond Street and Sealey Street.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
