Bridge beams for busway extension go up on Constellation Drive - NZTA

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 13:47

Large bridge beams will be installed on the new Constellation Busway Bridge alongside State Highway 1 over two nights from Monday 21 September, as part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Acting Senior Manager Project Delivery Rod James says people should leave extra time for travel to Constellation Drive and Mairangi Bay.

"We’re asking drivers to plan ahead and follow the detours if they’re heading to petrol stations and fast food outlets in this busy retail area."

The Upper Harbour Highway/Constellation Drive southbound ramps on the Northern Motorway (SH1) will be closed overnight on Monday 21 and Wednesday 23 September from 9:00PM to 5:00AM.

Constellation Drive between Parkway Drive and Upper Harbour Highway will be fully closed during this time. Detours for drivers and pedestrians will be in place.

The motorway will remain open and motorists are advised to use the Tristram Avenue or Greville Road off ramps.

Twelve 50 tonne, 24 metre beams will be lifted into place by cranes on Constellation Drive.

The new bridge is one of four being built to connect bus stations along the Northern Busway, which is being extended all the way to Albany. The bridge will include a new walking and cycling path so people can safely enter the nearby Constellation Bus Station.

The Northern Corridor Improvements project will provide a much-needed transport upgrade for the Albany and North Harbour community. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport. It will extend the Northern Busway to Albany and deliver more than 7kms of walking and cycling paths and a wide range of local road and park connections.

For project information visit www.nzta.govt.nz/nci or www.facebook.com/NZTAAkl or call the freephone number 0800 624 776.

