Feedback sought on funding of Five Mile Bay water connection - council

Thursday, 17 September, 2020 - 16:18

Property owners in Five Mile Bay will soon get the chance to connect to the TaupÅ water scheme - but first some decisions need to be made on how the project will be funded.

As part of this, TaupÅ District Council is now seeking the community’s feedback on funding options for the connection, with consultation open from today, Thursday September 17 until 5pm, Monday October 19 2020.

Head of finance and strategy Alan Menhennet said councillors made the decision to extend the TaupÅ water scheme to include Five Mile Bay during the development of the Long-term Plan 2018-2028. It would enable Five Mile Bay residents to receive treated drinking water which meets the New Zealand Drinking Water Standards.

"Although councillors made the decision to connect Five Mile Bay, a decision on how the work will be funded still needs to be made," Mr Menhennet said. "There are four funding issues that need to be addressed and we are seeking feedback on all of these before the construction of the pipeline is due to start in 2021."

The four issues being consulted on cover various aspects of the costs of connecting Five Mile Bay properties to the water scheme, Mr Menhennet said.

More information can be found by visiting taupo.govt.nz/5milebaywater. Following this consultation period, hearings will be held in November.