Charges filed in relation to Invercargill fire - NZ Police

Charges have been brought in relation to the production of cannabis oil following a fire on Rothesay Place in Invercargill on 9 September.
The charges will be addressed at Invercargill District Court on 22 September.
Police are unable to provide further information at this stage to avoid prejudicing the maintenance of the law.
